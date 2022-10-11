ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Says ‘Mr. Morale’ Album Was “Tough” To Make

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar revealed the creation of Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers was a difficult task for him. In fact, it almost didn’t happen.

During an interview with W Magazine , the Compton superstar discussed the making of his fourth studio album and shared the trials and tribulations that came along with it.

Lamar, 35, confessed that behind the scenes, there was an intense internal struggle as he conceived Mr. Morale . He also expressed to the outlet that he’s naturally “a private person,” so creating the brutally honest content was hard for him.

“I’m a private person; it was tough for me,” the Pulitzer Prize winner confessed. “I could have cut corners and got flashy with it and worded my words a certain way—nah, I had to be in the rawest, truest form I could possibly be in order for it to be freeing for me, in order for me to have a different outlook and the perspective on people I’m talking to.”

“I had to reap whatever consequences came behind that, and also be compassionate and show empathy if they were hurt by it.”

The “N95” rapper also disclosed that, without his kids, there probably wouldn’t have been a Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers as we know it.

“When I got to completion, and I said, ‘I may or may not put this out; I’m not going to put this out; it’s way too much,’ he expressed. “I thought about my children, I thought about when they turn 21, or they’re older in life, and when I got grandchildren, or if I’m long gone—this can be a prerequisite of how to cope. That’s the beauty of it for me.”

And as history would have it, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers arrived on May 13, 2022 — 5 years after his critically acclaimed album, DAMN .

His latest LP featured guest appearances from Blxst, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, and more. Since its release, the LP has amassed a billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first Hip-Hop album of 2022 to do so.

Comments / 0

Vibe

T.I. Names Atlanta’s Top 5 Most Influential Rap Albums

T.I. is an articulate, quick-witted gentleman, thus it seemed easy for the 42-year-old to name his top five “most important or influential” Atlanta rap albums. The “Whatever You Like” rapper took on that task when he stopped by Uproxx’s Fresh Pair, hosted by super producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The ATL actor was asked to present his list without anything from his own discography, yet still answered quickly. More from VIBE.comT.I. Trades Threats With Charleston White Over Comments About His SonQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'NEXT: ATL Jacob...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Cardi B Rings In 30th Birthday With A Burlesque Celebration

Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a burlesque-themed spectacle dubbed the “Dirty Thirty Cabaret.”  On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Bronx artist partied the night away at the Poppy Nightclub in Los Angeles, with her and her guests dressed in elegant garments and costumes, a la Josephine Baker. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo Implies Saweetie Cheated In New "Messy" SongKanye West Wants Jamie Foxx To Play Him In A Biopic Cardi hired actors and performers to help capture the feeling and atmosphere of an authentic burlesque event, with performers dressed in shiny silver and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Draymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch Revealed

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will receive a fine from the organization as punishment for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice. He will not be suspended for the incident and the sum of the fine has not been disclosed by the team. The baller assaulted Poole following a verbal confrontation on Oct. 5. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Son At AirportDraymond Green Apologizes After Slugging Jordan PooleLeBron James Praises NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama, Calls Him An "Alien" On Saturday (Oct. 8), the defensive stalwart addressed the incident, apologizing to the organization, as well as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. To Star In New Comedy Series

Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star together in a new comedy. According to Deadline, the series is headed to CBS and will explore the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Wayans Sr. co-wrote the series with executive producer Kevin Hench. The outlet describes the currently untitled television show as follows: More from VIBE.comMarlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow''The Harder They Fall' Wins Big At African American Film Critics Association AwardsDave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special “The comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans),...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Brandy Thanks “Fam, Friends And Starz” For Support Following Health Scare

Brandy has confirmed a previously reported health scare via social media, taking to Twitter to thank fans and loved ones for their well wishes upon hearing the news. “To my beloved fam, friends and starz, thank you for sending love and light my way,” the singer, 43, began. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support.” More from VIBE.comBrandy Hospitalized For "Possible Seizure" Following Home Health ScareMegan Thee Stallion Launches Women-Geared Mental Health WebsiteBrandy And John Legend Tapped For Audible's 'Words +...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Nike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties

Nike has issued new sanctions against potential resellers in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Oregon-based sneaker brand has updated its terms of e-commerce sales to better combat customers making purchases using bots to resell their goods. More from VIBE.com'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic RemarksLeBron James Tells Hilarious Wedding Crashers Story On 'The Shop'Bronny James Joins Nike With New NIL Deal According to the brand’s revised terms of sale, Nike can now impose a limit on how many sneakers someone can purchase at once and even deny entry into one of its...
BUSINESS
Vibe

Lay Up And ‘Watch The Sun’ With Robert Glasper, PJ Morton, Pink Sweat$, And More This New Music Friday

R&B is doing great, sweetie—contrary to what select out-of-touch individuals have to say about it. While we collectively wait for Beyoncé’s highly anticipated RENAISSANCE visuals, musicians like Robert Glasper and PJ Morton have released the deluxe editions of their already-impactful albums. Meanwhile, we have phenoms like Pink Sweat$, Sebastian Mikael, and Tiara Thomas with new records available for our listening pleasure and rising talents, Eli Derby and Mikhala Jené, ready to enter the R&B ring with their latest offerings. More from VIBE.comPink Sweat$ Is R&B's Best-Kept SecretThe Quiet Storm: Alex Isley Talks Being Next-Gen LegacyAlicia Keys Plants New York...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

