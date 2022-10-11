Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Scott and Start. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME When Start travels to Scott Thursday night, first place in the City League football standings will be on the line. The host Bulldogs (6-2, 3-0) have emerged as the league's top team through eight weeks, having outscored their opponents 268-89 (33.5 to 11.1 per game).

SCOTT, OH ・ 4 MINUTES AGO