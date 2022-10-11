ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers

The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yency Almonte
Trayce Thompson
Clayton Kershaw
Justin Turner
Blake Treinen
Blake Snell
Tommy Kahnle
Mookie Betts
Trea Turner
Miguel Vargas
Hanser Alberto
Gavin Lux
Cody Bellinger
Craig Kimbrel
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves

The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
MLB
FOX Sports

Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Padres-Dodgers Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FS1)

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers continued their season-long dominance over the division-rival Padres with a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but Game 2 is set to be a showdown between a pair of veteran aces in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish on Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Stars align for Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 win

LOS ANGELES -- After not contributing at the level he’s capable of in the Dodgers’ 2021 postseason run, Game 1 of the National League Division Series saw Trea Turner get off on the right foot. The Dodgers’ shortstop homered, doubled and scored twice to catalyze L.A.’s offense as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Gonsolin gets ball in crucial NLDS Game 3

LOS ANGELES -- It speaks to the Dodgers’ depth that, even after losing ace Walker Buehler for the season to Tommy John surgery, their choice for National League Division Series Game 3 starter still came down to a pair of 2022 All-Stars. With the series tied following a 5-3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Dodgers drop tense G2 as missed chances pile up

LOS ANGELES – After a relatively decisive win in Game 1, it looked like this National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was going to end the same way the other six series did during the regular season. For nine innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers, once again,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart

LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
MLB

All Wright: Braves take Game 2, even NLDS

ATLANTA -- Two years after recording only two outs in what had been his most recent postseason start, Kyle Wright showed he is now capable of giving the Braves exactly what they need, when they need it most. There was no apprehension in Wright’s approach as he guided the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Padres head home with huge Game 2 slugfest win

LOS ANGELES -- The Padres have played this game against the Dodgers before -- a back-and-forth slugfest, two NL West heavyweights trading punches deep into the Los Angeles night. All too often, they’ve found themselves on the wrong end of it. But when they needed it most -- when they...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Ridiculous K helps Kershaw reclaim all-time postseason lead

LOS ANGELES -- Few in the baseball world would argue with the notion that Clayton Kershaw will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But when it comes to his overall legacy, things get more complicated when the subject of his postseason resume arises. The overarching story of Kershaw’s history in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Snell relishes another crack at LA in postseason

SAN DIEGO -- Padres left-hander Blake Snell knew the question was coming. “That was inevitable,” he said upon hearing it. What does he remember about his last postseason start against the Dodgers?. “It was one of my best starts,” Snell said. “I'll keep it at that.”. •...
SAN DIEGO, CA

