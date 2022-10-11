Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Angels News: Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA
The Angels should be seeing a lot of him over the next decade.
MLB・
Umpire gifts Dodgers early lead over Padres with crazy missed call
The San Diego Padres jumped out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS after trailing for all of Game 1. Manny Machado took a 2-1 Clayton Kershaw offering over the left field wall to put the Padres up 1-0. Freddie Freeman responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin
What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers
The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB on Fox David Ortiz Humiliates Padres after Loss to Dodgers Game 1
Hall of Famer David Ortiz had a blunt, accurate, and hilarious assessment of the relationship between the Dodgers and the Padres after LA's NLDS Game 1 win.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves
The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Padres and Dodgers tied 1-1 ahead of NLDS Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA, .88 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
MLB
Padres-Dodgers Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, FS1)
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers continued their season-long dominance over the division-rival Padres with a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but Game 2 is set to be a showdown between a pair of veteran aces in Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Stars align for Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 win
LOS ANGELES -- After not contributing at the level he’s capable of in the Dodgers’ 2021 postseason run, Game 1 of the National League Division Series saw Trea Turner get off on the right foot. The Dodgers’ shortstop homered, doubled and scored twice to catalyze L.A.’s offense as...
MLB
Gonsolin gets ball in crucial NLDS Game 3
LOS ANGELES -- It speaks to the Dodgers’ depth that, even after losing ace Walker Buehler for the season to Tommy John surgery, their choice for National League Division Series Game 3 starter still came down to a pair of 2022 All-Stars. With the series tied following a 5-3...
MLB
Dodgers drop tense G2 as missed chances pile up
LOS ANGELES – After a relatively decisive win in Game 1, it looked like this National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was going to end the same way the other six series did during the regular season. For nine innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers, once again,...
MLB
Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart
LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
All Wright: Braves take Game 2, even NLDS
ATLANTA -- Two years after recording only two outs in what had been his most recent postseason start, Kyle Wright showed he is now capable of giving the Braves exactly what they need, when they need it most. There was no apprehension in Wright’s approach as he guided the Braves...
MLB
Padres head home with huge Game 2 slugfest win
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres have played this game against the Dodgers before -- a back-and-forth slugfest, two NL West heavyweights trading punches deep into the Los Angeles night. All too often, they’ve found themselves on the wrong end of it. But when they needed it most -- when they...
MLB
Ridiculous K helps Kershaw reclaim all-time postseason lead
LOS ANGELES -- Few in the baseball world would argue with the notion that Clayton Kershaw will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But when it comes to his overall legacy, things get more complicated when the subject of his postseason resume arises. The overarching story of Kershaw’s history in...
MLB
Snell relishes another crack at LA in postseason
SAN DIEGO -- Padres left-hander Blake Snell knew the question was coming. “That was inevitable,” he said upon hearing it. What does he remember about his last postseason start against the Dodgers?. “It was one of my best starts,” Snell said. “I'll keep it at that.”. •...
Comments / 0