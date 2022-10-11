NORTH POWDER – (Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office) On 10-7-2022 at around 2:49pm UCSO Deputies received a call of a burglary at CJ’s Country Store in North Powder. UCSO Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers immediately responded towards North Powder area. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and were located a short time later by an OSP Trooper near mile post 261 on I-84. OSP attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, a safe that was identified as being stolen from CJ’s Country Store was thrown from the vehicle and later recovered. The vehicle eluded across the valley and into Alicel, where a Deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the vehicle. The vehicle continued to elude north on Hwy 82 where it eventually left the roadway at a residence. The occupants then fled on foot. A UCSO Deputy assisted by an OSP Trooper were able to take five suspects into custody without further incident. The suspects involved were not local residents and not US Citizens.

NORTH POWDER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO