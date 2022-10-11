ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker City, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Fall Beautification Award Winners

LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Parks Department) Fall Beautification Awards. The home of Julie and Tim Troutman, 1204 M Avenue received the City of La Grande fall. beautification award for a residential property. “When we purchased our home thirty years ago. there were no trees...
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bear wanders into John Day, gets tranquilized and relocated

JOHN DAY – Reports came into Grant County Emergency Management yesterday afternoon of a small bear running at large in John Day. At around 4:21 p.m. a call came in from near the Budget 8 Motel. Pictures began surfacing on social media yesterday of a young black bear on a local rooftop. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley gave us an update this morning:
JOHN DAY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Police and Fire Unions Hosting Public Safety Forum

LA GRANDE – (Information provided by La Grande Professional Firefighters Local 924) The La Grande Fire and Police Unions will be hosting a public forum for city council candidates to speak about public safety. All council candidates have been invited to the event and will be given equal time...
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Blues Intergovernmental Council to Host Series of Public Engagement Sessions

LA GRANDE & BAKER CITY – (Release from the Blues Intergovernmental Council) The Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) will host a series of public engagement sessions this fall. The public is invited to attend and learn about the BIC’s purpose, hear updates on the BIC’s work products, hear updates on the Blue Mountains Forest Plan Revision process, and ask questions or share concerns.
BAKER CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

District 13 Firefighters Participating in Fall Fire School

NORTH POWDER – (Information from the District 13 Fire Training Association) Practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to emergency response situations. To keep the techniques and skills involved in firefighting sharp, firefighters of district 13 (Wallowa, Baker and Union counties) will be attending a Fall Fire School this weekend.
UNION COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bridge Deck Replacement Affects Traffic on Forest Service Road 8210

LOSTINE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) On the Eagle Cap Ranger District, construction crews will soon begin work on a bridge deck replacement over Lake Creek on the Lostine River Road (FSR 8210) at milepost 4.90 near the Lostine Guard Station. The contractor plans to begin construction on Monday, October 17, 2022, and is anticipated to complete work in 4 days. During the construction period travelers are advised to expect delays of up to 2 hours.
LOSTINE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Adult in Custody Leaves Powder River Work Crew and is Apprehended

BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Corrections) On October 12, Powder River Correctional Facility had an unauthorized departure by an adult in custody (AIC) on a work crew project for the US Forest Service (USFS) near Dixie Summit in Grant County, Oregon. Hal Andrew Davis, III left the area in a USFS vehicle that was left unattended with the keys in the ignition at approximately 1:20 pm. Davis was apprehended at 1:33 pm at Indian Creek by Oregon State Police. Davis is currently lodged in the Grant County jail in Canyon City.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

GCSO detains two escapees in separate incidents

GRANT COUNTY – (Press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) On the afternoon of October 12th, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was advised that an inmate from the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker County that was assigned to a work crew in the area, had stolen a government vehicle.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

signalamerican.com

Woman Thankful for Weiser EMS

Being a first responder or part of a medical staff can be a double-edged sword: you get to help others, often in emergency situations, but the job can sometimes be thankless.  It can be assumed that receiving expressions of gratitude is not why law enforcement, doctors, EMTs, nurses, and others choose their particular line of work, but it must help with morale when they do get it.
WEISER, ID
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Pumpkin#Brew Pub#Troy#Hamburgers#The Barley Brown#Baker Aircraft And
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Resident Killed Fatal Crash on Highway 97-Wasco County

WASCO COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 63. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller...
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

North Powder Burglary Update from Union Count Sheriff’s Office

NORTH POWDER – (Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office) On 10-7-2022 at around 2:49pm UCSO Deputies received a call of a burglary at CJ’s Country Store in North Powder. UCSO Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers immediately responded towards North Powder area. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and were located a short time later by an OSP Trooper near mile post 261 on I-84. OSP attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, a safe that was identified as being stolen from CJ’s Country Store was thrown from the vehicle and later recovered. The vehicle eluded across the valley and into Alicel, where a Deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the vehicle. The vehicle continued to elude north on Hwy 82 where it eventually left the roadway at a residence. The occupants then fled on foot. A UCSO Deputy assisted by an OSP Trooper were able to take five suspects into custody without further incident. The suspects involved were not local residents and not US Citizens.
NORTH POWDER, OR
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Understanding Bullying for National Bullying Prevention Month

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Information from Building Healthy Families) October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Now is a time to both pushes back against bullying and develop a deeper understanding of what causes bullying and harassment. Wallowa based non-profit Building Healthy Families has provided introductory information as to what to constitutes and causes bullying for both youth and adults:
WALLOWA, OR

