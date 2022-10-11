Read full article on original website
La Grande Fall Beautification Award Winners
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Parks Department) Fall Beautification Awards. The home of Julie and Tim Troutman, 1204 M Avenue received the City of La Grande fall. beautification award for a residential property. “When we purchased our home thirty years ago. there were no trees...
Bear wanders into John Day, gets tranquilized and relocated
JOHN DAY – Reports came into Grant County Emergency Management yesterday afternoon of a small bear running at large in John Day. At around 4:21 p.m. a call came in from near the Budget 8 Motel. Pictures began surfacing on social media yesterday of a young black bear on a local rooftop. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley gave us an update this morning:
La Grande Police and Fire Unions Hosting Public Safety Forum
LA GRANDE – (Information provided by La Grande Professional Firefighters Local 924) The La Grande Fire and Police Unions will be hosting a public forum for city council candidates to speak about public safety. All council candidates have been invited to the event and will be given equal time...
Blues Intergovernmental Council to Host Series of Public Engagement Sessions
LA GRANDE & BAKER CITY – (Release from the Blues Intergovernmental Council) The Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) will host a series of public engagement sessions this fall. The public is invited to attend and learn about the BIC’s purpose, hear updates on the BIC’s work products, hear updates on the Blue Mountains Forest Plan Revision process, and ask questions or share concerns.
District 13 Firefighters Participating in Fall Fire School
NORTH POWDER – (Information from the District 13 Fire Training Association) Practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to emergency response situations. To keep the techniques and skills involved in firefighting sharp, firefighters of district 13 (Wallowa, Baker and Union counties) will be attending a Fall Fire School this weekend.
Bridge Deck Replacement Affects Traffic on Forest Service Road 8210
LOSTINE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) On the Eagle Cap Ranger District, construction crews will soon begin work on a bridge deck replacement over Lake Creek on the Lostine River Road (FSR 8210) at milepost 4.90 near the Lostine Guard Station. The contractor plans to begin construction on Monday, October 17, 2022, and is anticipated to complete work in 4 days. During the construction period travelers are advised to expect delays of up to 2 hours.
Adult in Custody Leaves Powder River Work Crew and is Apprehended
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Corrections) On October 12, Powder River Correctional Facility had an unauthorized departure by an adult in custody (AIC) on a work crew project for the US Forest Service (USFS) near Dixie Summit in Grant County, Oregon. Hal Andrew Davis, III left the area in a USFS vehicle that was left unattended with the keys in the ignition at approximately 1:20 pm. Davis was apprehended at 1:33 pm at Indian Creek by Oregon State Police. Davis is currently lodged in the Grant County jail in Canyon City.
GCSO detains two escapees in separate incidents
GRANT COUNTY – (Press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) On the afternoon of October 12th, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was advised that an inmate from the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker County that was assigned to a work crew in the area, had stolen a government vehicle.
Sheriff Ash, Sheriff Bowen, and Sheriff Fish highlights from Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association publishes an Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine quarterly which highlights what is happening in each county from the perspective of the local county sheriff. The fall edition of the Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine with Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash highlights a few...
Hwy. 97 Fatal Wasco Co., Oct. 11
On Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 63. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller (60) of La Grande, attempted to pass a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another CMV. The Ford Focus lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Miller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Shaniko Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Woman Thankful for Weiser EMS
Being a first responder or part of a medical staff can be a double-edged sword: you get to help others, often in emergency situations, but the job can sometimes be thankless. It can be assumed that receiving expressions of gratitude is not why law enforcement, doctors, EMTs, nurses, and others choose their particular line of work, but it must help with morale when they do get it.
Baker City Council voted this week to continue fighting to protect Second Amendment Rights
BAKER CITY – (Release from the City Council of Baker City) The Baker City Council this week voted to continue fighting to protect Second Amendment rights of citizens. Mayor Kerry McQuisten noted in a social media post that a letter against gun sales ban Ballot Measure 114 will go out to media and across Oregon.
La Grande Resident Killed Fatal Crash on Highway 97-Wasco County
WASCO COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 63. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller...
North Powder Burglary Update from Union Count Sheriff’s Office
NORTH POWDER – (Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office) On 10-7-2022 at around 2:49pm UCSO Deputies received a call of a burglary at CJ’s Country Store in North Powder. UCSO Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers immediately responded towards North Powder area. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and were located a short time later by an OSP Trooper near mile post 261 on I-84. OSP attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, a safe that was identified as being stolen from CJ’s Country Store was thrown from the vehicle and later recovered. The vehicle eluded across the valley and into Alicel, where a Deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips on the vehicle. The vehicle continued to elude north on Hwy 82 where it eventually left the roadway at a residence. The occupants then fled on foot. A UCSO Deputy assisted by an OSP Trooper were able to take five suspects into custody without further incident. The suspects involved were not local residents and not US Citizens.
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Understanding Bullying for National Bullying Prevention Month
WALLOWA COUNTY – (Information from Building Healthy Families) October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Now is a time to both pushes back against bullying and develop a deeper understanding of what causes bullying and harassment. Wallowa based non-profit Building Healthy Families has provided introductory information as to what to constitutes and causes bullying for both youth and adults:
