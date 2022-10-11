ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

cbs4indy.com

Suspect in Purdue dorm killing officially charged with murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 22-year-old Purdue student from South Korea, who is accused of stabbing and killing his dorm roommate, was officially charged with murder by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday. Ji Min Sha was taken into custody on Oct. 5 after he reportedly called...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Man sentenced to 5 years for machine gun possession

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in multiple felony gun cases involving Glock switches and a 3D-printed firearm, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Thursday news release. Dwight King pleaded guilty to two counts of possession...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Public Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois and Indiana women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cbs4indy.com

Police briefing on northwest side police shooting

IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. New apprenticeship program aims to recruit special …. A new apprenticeship program aims to recruit more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
MOORESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 people shot in under 2 hours Friday night in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one critically, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

