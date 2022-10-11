Read full article on original website
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
Fox 59
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager who police say killed two men and a teenager has been ordered to be released on GPS monitoring after key evidence was tossed out in the case. On September 28, the Marion Superior Court ruled in favor of Caden Smith’s attorneys to suppress evidence that was submitted for the trial.
Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg
A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another has been sentenced to 95 years.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man faces neglect, battery charges over 14-month-old’s severe injuries
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with battery and neglect after a 14-month-old girl in his care was found to have numerous injuries, including a brain bleed, court documents state. On Thursday, 19-year-old Bradley Joe Kiger was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent...
cbs4indy.com
Suspect in Purdue dorm killing officially charged with murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 22-year-old Purdue student from South Korea, who is accused of stabbing and killing his dorm roommate, was officially charged with murder by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday. Ji Min Sha was taken into custody on Oct. 5 after he reportedly called...
WISH-TV
Man sentenced to 5 years for machine gun possession
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in multiple felony gun cases involving Glock switches and a 3D-printed firearm, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Thursday news release. Dwight King pleaded guilty to two counts of possession...
cbs4indy.com
Larry Jo Taylor Jr. sentenced to 86 years for the murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Larry Jo Taylor Jr. has been sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn. On November 10, 2015, IMPD was dispatched to the city’s north side on reports of break-ins...
cbs4indy.com
No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois and Indiana women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women were indicted for charges related to the death of a Champaign police officer. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 28-year-old Ashantae S. Corruthers of Indianapolis, Ind., and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal, Il. were indicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
cbs4indy.com
Police briefing on northwest side police shooting
IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. New apprenticeship program aims to recruit special …. A new apprenticeship program aims to recruit more...
WISH-TV
Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
Second defendant in 2020 homicide of Brownsburg teen gets more than 90 years
A judge has sentenced an Indianapolis man to more than 90 years in prison after he was convicted of murder and other charges stemming from the 2020 murder of a 17-year-old in Hendricks County.
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
cbs4indy.com
3 people shot in under 2 hours Friday night in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one critically, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
cbs4indy.com
Officer fired shot as IMPD responded to domestic dispute involving armed man, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer fired a gun as IMPD responded to a domestic violence case early Thursday morning. According to Samone Burris, a public information officer with the department, officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to he 5600 block of Sebring Drive after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
