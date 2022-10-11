Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
What to know about parole, truth in sentencing and when people can get out of prison in Wisconsin
What’s the difference between parole and probation? How do people get out early from behind bars?. Those questions are playing into the Wisconsin governor's race, as Republican Tim Michels has criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over the parole of state inmates who had been convicted of violent crimes. The...
YAHOO!
DAs lead Valley-wide domestic violence drive
Oct. 14—The Rio Grande Valley's top law enforcement officials are teaming up to focus on domestic violence after Texas' third-highest death toll leaves 204 victims dead, including the highest number of firearm deaths ever recorded. Next week, district attorneys from Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr counties are holding Valley-wide...
YAHOO!
In Arizona, Kroger-Albertsons merger would create a supermarket behemoth
Two of Arizona's supermarket giants plan to combine forces in a deal affecting more than 250 stores and in excess of 35,000 workers around the state. A merger also would mean that just one company would control nearly half of the market for grocery stores in Arizona. There's a greater store overlap here than in many other states, which could raise anticompetitive concerns for regulators.
YAHOO!
Police chase ends with out of state murder suspect arrested near Lenox Square, officers say
A Pennsylvania murder suspect is now in custody in DeKalb County after a police chase near Lenox Square. Brookhaven police say they assisted another agency with a traffic stop on a car being driven by Elijah Jennings who they say had active murder warrants out for his arrest in Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
YAHOO!
Injured Hempfield motorist OKs plea agreement for wrong-way driver
Oct. 14—A Hempfield man was ordered to spend two years on probation Thursday for being impaired during a 2019 wrong-way crash on Route 30 that seriously injured another motorist. Larry T. Miller Sr., 75, also was sentenced to 40 days on home electronic monitoring. He entered a guilty plea...
Comments / 0