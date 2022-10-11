ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sen. Padilla condemns racist remarks made by LA City Council members

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCznl_0iUjSyWA00
Greg Nash Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) addresses supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to mark the tenth anniversary of the program.

California Sen. Alex Padilla (D) condemned the racist remarks that former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and other city officials made about African Americans and other ethnicities, including comments about another member of the council and their son, in an audio recording leaked online.

“I am appalled at the racist, dehumanizing remarks made by Los Angeles City officials and leaders that were made public yesterday,” Padilla said in a tweet on Tuesday. “As a father, I am offended that an innocent child was a target of these remarks.”

Padilla called for Martinez and council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign their positions on the council. Martinez resigned from her position as president of the council but still holds her position as a member.

Calls for Martinez to resign arose after the publicization of a recording from an October 2021 meeting in which Martinez, de León, Cedillo and L.A. County Labor Federation President Ron Herrera made several controversial and racist comments on a variety of topics.

In the recording, which originally leaked on the social media platform Reddit before the Los Angeles Times first reported the audio of the conversation, Martinez made a racist remark about a fellow council member, Mike Bonin, and his son.

“And then there’s this white guy, with his little Black kid, who’s misbehaved,” Martinez said. “They’re raising him like a little white kid, which, I was like, this kid needs a beatdown.”

The group responded with laughter at Martinez’s comment.

Martinez later said, “Bonin thinks he’s f—— Black.”

The group also joked about “little” Oaxacan Koreans and discussed how to redistrict them to allow themselves to stay in office.

Martinez apologized for her comments before announcing her resignation as council president. De León and Cedillo have also both released public apologies.

The Times reported that Herrera resigned from his position as president of the Los Angeles County labor federation.

“At a time when our nation is grappling with a rise in hate speech and hate crimes, these racist comments have deepened the pain that our communities have endured. Los Angeles deserves better,” Padilla said.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

LA Councilmember president Nury Martinez resigns after leaked audio of racist comments

Nury Martinez resigned Monday as Los Angeles City Council president after leaked audio of racist comments prompted public outcry for her removal from office. Martinez issued a public apology Sunday over statements she says she made "in a moment of intense frustration and anger." The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion which spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times, Martinez along with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were present...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Martinez, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Mike Bonin
Person
Alex Padilla
CBS LA

Protests continue outside of City Hall in wake of City Council scandal

While Nury Martinez resigned Thursday from the Los Angeles City Council after an audio recording of racist remarks was leaked, Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have not yet resigned Thursday, leading protesters to continue to show outrage. Protestors continued their ongoing demonstrations in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday in the wake of the scandal that rocked LA City Council over the weekend. Leaked audio revealed council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera involved in a conversation back in Oct. 2021, where several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Los Angeles City Council#Sen#African Americans#Racial Injustice#Politics Local#Racism#Racial Issues#The Los Angeles Times
Deadline

Joe Biden Calls On Three Los Angeles City Council Members To Resign Over Remarks Revealed In Leaked Audio

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on three Los Angeles City Council members to resign over remarks that were made in a leaked audio recording. “He believes that they all should resign,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters today. “The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling. They should all step down.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Right-wing protesters fail to disrupt Women’s March in Washington DC

Right-wing protesters attempted to disrupt the Women’s March in Washington DC on Saturday.The counter-demonstrations by a small group of anti-abortion activists briefly caused tempers to flare, but their chants were drowned out by the several thousand people who turned out to demand reproductive rights, The Daily Beast reported.Demonstraters marched from Folger Park to the grounds of the US Capitol carrying placards and chanting “abortion rights are human rights” as part of a Women’s Wave day of action.Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary told the Washington Post the movement had been energised by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Republicans get poor marks on LGBTQ support in HRC scorecard

Nearly 150 GOP members of Congress earned a zero score on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) congressional scorecard, which measures support for equality through a tally of lawmaker votes on legislation affecting the LGBTQ community. Support for LGBTQ issues sank to new lows among Republicans in Congress this session,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

724K+
Followers
84K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy