The current news is spreading fear among dog owners about the outbreak of Parvo Virus in Michigan with justification as the Parvo virus is always around in the environment. Currently, this outbreak seems to be located mostly in the lower upper Peninsula of Michigan, but with travel, it can quickly spread elsewhere. Parvo is quick and deadly. However, a simple vaccine can prevent this very contagious disease which leaves spores that can live in the environment and...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO