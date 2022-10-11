ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater who set sail from Salem last month

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
SALEM, Mass. — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing boater who set sail from Salem last month.

Matthew Dennis, 22, departed the North Shore for Florida in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat and has not been heard from since Sept. 29, according to the Coast Guard’s Northeast sector.

Dennis’ last known location was said to be off the coast of Long Island, New York.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Coast Guard said, “With no further information or sightings and negative response to Urgent Marine Information Broadcasts, the First District has suspended the search for Matthew Dennis pending further developments.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

