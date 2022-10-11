ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

David Foyle England Jr.

David Foyle England Jr., 67, Fort Wayne, formerly of Wabash, died at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 24, 1955. He is survived by three sons, David (Christy) England III, Wabash, Austin (Brianna) England and Brandon (Sophie Tippmann) England, both of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Patricia (Donald) Frost, Suwanee, Ga.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Anderson Bedwell

James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Olean M. Sheets

Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rev. Merle Holden

The Rev. Merle Ross Holden, 76, Nappanee, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Dec. 13, 1945. He married Judith Grace Swihart on April 3, 1971; she survives. Merle is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Charles) Vaughan, Angola; and one brother, Richard Holden, Lake...
NAPPANEE, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Barbara Sue Knisely

Barbara Sue Knisely, 79, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born March 31, 1943. On April 20, 1966, she married Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her. She is also survived by two children, Julia (Michael) George, Pandora, Ohio and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Hargis Winston Rowe

Hargis Winston Rowe, 57, North Manchester, died at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Jan. 4, 1965. On Feb. 29, 2012, he married Pamela R. Sands; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Zachary W. (Rebecca Sue) Rowe, Upland,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn

Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
WABASH, IN
Mural At Visitor Center Highlights Best Of Elkhart County

ELKHART — A new mural celebrating the qualities that make Elkhart County such a well-crafted community has been installed at the Elkhart County Visitor Center, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart. Goshen artist Josh Cooper’s bold and colorful style shows off the creative, entrepreneurial and hand-crafted assets of Elkhart County, from...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:17 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, North CR 400W, north of West CR 700N, Leesburg. Driver: Storm M. Stapleton, 26, North CR 450W, Warsaw. Stapleton’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 5:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Community Support Needed — Efforts Planned To Help Deputy’s Family

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Imagine wondering what life will throw at you next. Your father was killed in the line of duty when you were around 4 years old. Now you’ve learned you may lose the love of your life and the mother of your 8-year-old daughter to stage 4B cervical cancer. On top of that your two-income family has quickly been brought to a single-income family without time to prepare.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Jacob A. Miller

Jacob A. Miller, 98, Nappanee, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Nov. 8, 1923. On Nov. 9, 1944, Jacob married Marry Ann Miller. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his 12 children, Simon (Lydia) Miller, Milford, Ida...
NAPPANEE, IN
Patricia Majewski — PENDING

Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
Two Injured At SR 15 And CR 900N

MILFORD — Two people were taken to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at SR 15 and CR 900N, south of Milford. The collision was reported at 4:54 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 14. Initial information indicates the driver and passenger in a Ford Fusion were taken to...
MILFORD, IN
Grants Support Organizations’ Work With Children

KENDALLVILLE, IN — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville, with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to 14 youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grant making. The foundation, started in 1981 by the late...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
Two-Day Trail Fest This Weekend In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Trail Fest, a fundraiser for the future Winona Lake Bike Park, is set for this weekend. The event is presented by K21 Health Foundation and Bikereg.com and organized by KCV Cycling Club. All activities will be at the Hauth Trailhead where the future...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Fall Choral Fest To Be Held Oct. 22

WINONA LAKE — Classic Arts Programs and Grace College will be hosting a Fall Choral Fest at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Winona Lake Community Church, 902 College Ave., Winona Lake. Directed by Dr. Ardis Faber, this concert will feature world music and spirituals. Performing groups include:. Classic...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Phend & Brown Officially Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary

MILFORD — Individuals traveled near and far Friday, Oct. 7, to help Dan, Doug and Andy Brown celebrate 100 years of Phend & Brown. The company had been solely operated by three generations until being acquired on Dec. 15, 2021, by Rieth-Riley Construction Inc., and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Rieth-Riley.
MILFORD, IN
Danny Damron — UPDATED

Danny Vernon Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 17, 1949. Danny married Mary Ann Mullins on March 10, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by four children, Angela (Mike) Stage, Danny (Ellen) Damron II, Paul (Brandy) Damron and Matthew...
WARSAW, IN

