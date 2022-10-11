ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United States Navy

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salute#High School#War#South China Sea#German#American#Scranton#Country Cupboard
Washington Examiner

In Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro is for criminals. Doug Mastriano is for people's safety

Democrats in Pennsylvania have tried to rebrand Josh Shapiro, the left-wing gubernatorial candidate. After years of pushing the Left's agendas as Pennsylvania's attorney general, followed by being a pawn for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, is trying to appear as a centrist in the election. Yet, voters must look no further than Shapiro's refusal to prosecute gun crimes in Philadelphia to notice his true intentions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World War II

Comments / 0

Community Policy