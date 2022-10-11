Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
As Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman had a light schedule, records show
In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s four years in office, however,...
John Fetterman lacks the qualifications to be Pennsylvania’s next senator | Letter
As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates. So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pennsylvania, I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman. Simply put, he has no qualifications to hold even a local...
Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer, a Pittsburgh native, dies, called 'a tireless champion for children'
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has been in the eye of the storm in recent years as it decided a series of hot-button issues that ranged from covid responses and reapportionment to election reform. At its center was Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer, 74, died Friday night at his home near...
Washington Examiner
In Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro is for criminals. Doug Mastriano is for people's safety
Democrats in Pennsylvania have tried to rebrand Josh Shapiro, the left-wing gubernatorial candidate. After years of pushing the Left's agendas as Pennsylvania's attorney general, followed by being a pawn for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, is trying to appear as a centrist in the election. Yet, voters must look no further than Shapiro's refusal to prosecute gun crimes in Philadelphia to notice his true intentions.
qhubonews.com
In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful
BRISTOL, Pa. — Along the banks of the Delaware River, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman rallied an estimated 1,230 supporters a little less than a month out from Election Day. The setting worked for Fetterman, who began his 12-minute address with a shot at Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.
NBC New York
This Year's White House Christmas Tree Will Come From a Pennsylvania Farm
The official 2022 White House Christmas tree will come from a tree farm in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The Evergreen Acres tree farm was selected after being named the 2022 grand champion at the National Tree and Wreath Contest. The same farm was also selected in 2000, providing the tree for...
Pennsylvania Senate Race remains statistical tie between Fetterman, Oz in new poll
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate race remains a statistical tie between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll. The poll of 1,078 likely Pennsylvania voters found Fetterman with 47.2% support compared to Oz at 44.8% and Libertarian Erik Gerhardt at 3.4%. More than 4% said they were undecided […]
