This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Insidious Zelle Money App Scams Target NJ Consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021 and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
hudsontv.com
Two Hudson Leaders of Real Estate Investment Firm Indicted In $650 Million Ponzi Scheme
NEWARK, N.J. – The president and a top officer of a real estate investment company were charged for their roles in a scheme to defraud more than 2,000 investors in a $650 million Ponzi scheme, and with conspiring to evade $26 million in tax liabilities, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced this afternoon.
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Low-income renters and tenants of color in N.J. bear brunt of housing crisis, study finds
The Garden State needs a 'visionary housing policy' to protect families from displacement, according to an advocacy group. The post Low-income renters and tenants of color in N.J. bear brunt of housing crisis, study finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
New York acting like the infamous NYC mafia crime families (Opinion)
The famous "Five Families" of the mafia may be all but gone thanks to law enforcement and their crackdown on the crime syndicates' brutal extortion rackets. They've been replaced by the states of the City and State of New York. Each state wants to fleece the commuters and motorists who...
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
NY1
Homeless New Yorkers struggle to leave shelter system, even with vouchers
The high demand and low supply of housing in the city is making it difficult for homeless New Yorkers seeking housing to compete with an already competitive market. “When I’m stuck inside the shelter system, it’s tough to get out,” said James Lee who lives in a homeless shelter.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Doctor, Pharmacists Charged with Running $24 Million Oxycodone Ring out of East NY Clinic
A doctor, her staff and a group of pharmacists ran a $24 million drug ring out of a Brooklyn medical clinic that doled out more than 1 million oxycodone pills with bogus prescriptions, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. From December 2018 until October 2022, the scheme operated out of Dr. Somsri...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
riverdalepress.com
Tenants tell landlord they’ve had enough
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
New York City announces its largest rainbow fentanyl seizure in history, eclipsing record bust from last month
Days after federal officials announced the largest rainbow fentanyl seizure in New York City history, an even greater quantity of the highly addictive substance has been found, authorities say.
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
NBC New York
Attorney Demands Hate Crime Charges Be Filed in Brutal Attack on Owners of CT Gay Bar
A frightening attack on two owners of a gay bar in Connecticut left one of the victims requiring more than 50 stitches for his face, and now the victims' attorney is calling on police to charge the alleged suspect with hate crimes. Police in Norwalk said they arrested Carmen Parisi...
Netflix emerges as top bidder for huge studio complex at former N.J. Army base
Netflix has emerged as the lead bidder to purchase a 289-acre tract of land at the former Fort Monmouth Army base in Monmouth County, where the company plans to build a large production complex. The company said in a statement Wednesday that there is “still work to be done” on...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment
Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
Doctor from Staten Island arrested, charged in connection with alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island doctor and seven others are facing federal charges in connection with an alleged $24 million scheme to distribute 1.2 million oxycodone pills. The alleged drug-trafficking ring was based out of a doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
City workers, elected officials calling for restoration of jobs lost due to vaccine mandate
Unvaccinated city workers rallied alongside elected officials outside City Hall on Wednesday calling for those who lost their jobs due to their vaccination status to get their jobs back now that the mandate has been lifted.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Comments / 0