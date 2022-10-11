ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Insidious Zelle Money App Scams Target NJ Consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021 and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
PIX11

Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords

A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
riverdalepress.com

Tenants tell landlord they’ve had enough

Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment

Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
