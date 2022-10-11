ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk

James Davis' 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. "Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things," Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he's learned is that...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk

Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. "Back here, we really don't have elk," Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. "Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive

For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol' Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It's the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators

Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning

Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Would Prioritize Banning Ballot Drop Boxes

The three candidates running for Wyoming governor gave their perspectives on how they believe elections in the state should be altered moving forward during a Wyoming PBS debate Thursday night. Libertarian Jared Baldes said increasing voter confidence should be a priority...
WYOMING STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol announces new Colonel

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel. Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly

What used to be Wyoming's most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don't know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
WYOMING STATE
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)

