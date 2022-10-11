Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren't something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. "It's not a good way to leave this world," Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk
James Davis' 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. "Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things," Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he's learned is that...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. "Back here, we really don't have elk," Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. "Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them."
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Game & Fish Biologist Honors Elderly Hunter Friend Who Died Alone 2,000 Miles Away
When wildlife biologist Erika Peckham was first approached by an older hunter from Vermont about 12 years ago, she wasn't sure what to think. The man, Reginald Benjamin, asked for her business card. Peckham had just started her job as...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol' Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It's the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
cowboystatedaily.com
Halloween Across Wyoming: Plenty Of Time Left To Get In The Halloween Spirit
Two spirits are said to haunt Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Cheyenne since an immigrant died working on the bell tower, along with the pastor who hired him. That's just one of several haunted or harrowing locations that may appear...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Would Prioritize Banning Ballot Drop Boxes
The three candidates running for Wyoming governor gave their perspectives on how they believe elections in the state should be altered moving forward during a Wyoming PBS debate Thursday night. Libertarian Jared Baldes said increasing voter confidence should be a priority...
Wyoming Football Fans Could Win a Freezer Full of Beef
Are you a Wyoming football fan? Do you want a chance to win a freezer full of beef?. Cook up some beef the next time you tailgate and post your photos with the hashtag #WYBeef. Wyoming football fans who post photos of beef tailgaiting are eligible to win a freezer...
cowboystatedaily.com
Frankenstein Of Wyoming Taxidermy Tests Nature With Out-Of-This-World Creations
At Nature's Design Taxidermy in Cody, Ray Hatfield has dozens of unique animals on display. Mixed in with the grizzly bears and elk one would expect from a Wyoming taxidermy shop are warthogs, musk ox, lions and other exotic species.
kidnewsradio.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol announces new Colonel
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel. Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023.
Douglas Budget
Counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards to be signed Wednesday; candidates can apply in spring 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program will be signed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 as several school districts prepare to help pilot the new program. Signing of the new standards will allow pilot school districts to start taking candidate applications in spring 2023,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly
What used to be Wyoming's most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don't know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Montana man recounts spotting pack of wolverines in Teton wilderness
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime sighting that one Montana man was lucky enough to see. Doug MacCartney saw not one, not two, but a pack of about a dozen wolverines while hiking in the Teton wilderness.
