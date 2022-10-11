Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 odds: Volkanovski huge betting underdog against Makhachev — but not Oliveira
Reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has been flown to “Fight Island” to serve as backup for the upcoming UFC 280 lightweight main event, just in case former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira misses weight (again) or gets devoured by local lions. Opponent Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, has a shaky pre-fight...
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MMAmania.com
LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers
Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
MMAmania.com
Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip,...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view price revealed
The upcoming boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva now has a price point. According to a point-of-purchase website launched Thursday, the Showtime pay-per-view event will run buyers $59.99. No additional Showtime subscription is necessary to purchase. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 29...
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd describes ‘roasting’ her body during weight cut that led to UFC release: ‘This was the last straw’
As Aspen Ladd endured her most recent weight cut for her UFC Vegas 60 fight against Sara McMann, she realized her days competing at 135 pounds were over. While she had previously missed on the scale and even had bouts cancelled over concerns about her health, the 27-year-old fighter desperately tried to get down to 135 pounds. But her body finally put a stop to it.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo
Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
MMAmania.com
Megumi Fujii inspired by Carla Esparza’s championship success: ‘She gives us hope’
Megumi Fujii is arguably the toughest possible opponent a young upstart could face early in their career. Competing in Bellator’s 2010 Strawweight tournament, Fujii was on track to capture her first mixed martial arts (MMA) title after years of dominance with a flawless 19-fight unbeaten streak. “Mega Megu” made a career out of fighting and defeating opponents typically much larger than herself as divisions were still being established for women during the 2000s. A natural 105-pound Atomweight, Fujii dispatched of Sara Schneider in her Bellator debut via technical knockout before facing a new bright prospect on the block, Carla Esparza, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 62 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you primed for the event!. Tomorrow night, top-10 flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane Araujo (#6) will take part in their first UFC headliner each. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Cub Swanson will compete against a hungry Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the week, Raphael Assunção will be going against the relative newcomer Victor Henry.
Hasbulla Reveals ‘Deal to Fight’ in the UFC, Francis Ngannou Lays Down Playful Challenge
Viral internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, affectionately known as ‘Mini Khabib’ revealed that he has signed a deal with the UFC. For those unfamiliar, Hasbulla is a social media star who rose to prominence during the worldwide shutdown of practically everything during the COVID-19 pandemic. Capturing the hearts of the MMA community, Hasbulla has appeared alongside UFC President Dana White and some of the biggest stars in the promotion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling ‘already building excuses’ for loss at UFC 280
T.J. Dillashaw is fully confident that he’ll get through Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 next weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). A title win for Dillashaw will make him a three-time champion, joining Randy Couture as the only fighter in UFC history to achieve such a feat. Dillashaw lost his Bantamweight title because of his own actions in Jan. 2019, testing positive for performance-enhancing drug (PED) use. The current champion, Sterling, hasn’t been shy to highlight that he believes Dillashaw is still using.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Khabib Nurmagomedov claims ‘time is up’ for money hungry Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson is trying to salvage what’s left of his UFC career with a recent move to welterweight, but former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the clock has already run out on “El Cucuy.”. Ferguson, who lost his last four fights in the lightweight division, moved up to welterweight...
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 62’s Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo
Boxing specialist, Alexa Grasso, will square off opposite Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Viviane Araujo, this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since joining UFC’s roster as an undefeated prospect from Invicta FC, it’s always felt like Grasso would become a contender....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Islam Makhachev will ‘roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
It’s no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is backing teammate Islam Makhachev to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 next weekend to claim the undisputed UFC lightweight title, but “Eagle” may be predicting a bit much for his star successor. Makhachev will put his 10-fight win streak on...
Alexa Grasso, Viviane Araujo set to battle for positioning in crowded flyweight class
Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo have more than nine years between them of fighting in the UFC. There is, as Grasso points out, a lot in common between them. Grasso is ranked fifth at flyweight and Araujo is sixth, and each woman has only three losses. Araujo is 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the UFC. Grasso is 14-3 overall and 6-3 in the UFC.
MMAmania.com
Video: Cub Swanson channels inner-anger translator, has teammate speak for him at UFC Vegas 62 media day
Cub Swanson is resting his vocal cords before his return at UFC Vegas 62 this weekend (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Weds., Oct. 12, 2022) at the event’s media day, a dark-tinted, sunglasses-wearing Swanson took the stage accompanied by his teammate and UFC Featherweight prospect, Daniel Argueta. Instead of answering questions himself, Argueta did what felt like his best impersonation of the famous Key & Peele “Anger Translator” sketch.
Comments / 0