Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
After quick playoff exit, 101-win Mets eye busy offseason
NEW YORK (AP) — The sting of playoff failure still fresh, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler wasted little time engaging Jacob deGrom in a late-night talk about his future. With the two-time Cy Young Award winner atop a long list of potential free agents, Eppler is fully...
Citrus County Chronicle
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge off to rough start in playoffs
NEW YORK (AP) — After bashing his way to a historic regular season, Aaron Judge is coming up empty in the playoffs. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles claim catchers Garcia, Kolozsvary off waivers
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed catchers Aramis Garcia and Mark Kolozsvary off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The Orioles announced the moves Friday. They also designated right-handed relievers Louis Head and Beau Sulser for assignment.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M's, try to skip elimination
SEATTLE (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park on Friday that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory, left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Yanks may face Cleveland's bugs again in a throwback to '07
NEW YORK (AP) — Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face pesky midges again when the American League Division Series moves to Cleveland this weekend. The flying insects memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division Series at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones have 'long relationship' as allies
Dan Snyder largely kept a low profile for several months, skipping Washington’s annual welcome home luncheon and allowing wife Tanya to be the face of the ownership for the Commanders. Then came his team’s visit to Dallas. Snyder was front and center on the star at the 50-yard line...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett
Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta's Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Walker to start at QB vs Rams; Mayfield could be backup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Baker Mayfield will serve as his backup. Mayfield hasn’t practiced all week because of a high ankle sprain and is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Cornerback J.C. Jackson still adjusting to Chargers' defense
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is accustomed to being on top of his game and dominating opposing receivers. However, five games into his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson is still trying to get up to speed. The cornerback signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks, Cardinals looking to keep pace in NFC West
SEATTLE (AP) — Considering where the rest of the teams stand in the NFC West five games into the season, Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounded almost appreciative that no one has run away with the division. That seems unlikely to continue. Which adds a little bit more importance to...
Comments / 0