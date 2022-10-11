ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

‘Build My Future!’ offers gateway for high school students into construction industry

By Jason McNabb
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The 3rd annual "Build My Future!" event took place in the parking lot of Rawson Builders Supply in Las Cruces Tuesday, offering a chance for area students to look at post-high school careers in construction.

The Las Cruces Home Builders Association partnered with LCPD and other Mesilla Valley area schools to put on the event. Various local companies, employers, and educational institutions were present to allow students to participate in interactive workshops in various areas of the construction industry, including welding, roofing, plumbing, and laying concrete.

"For years, we've always had education [being] college and career, and career has sort of been secondary, and it's not," said local legislator Bill Soules, who represents the East Mesa side of Las Cruces.

"We know some students aren't planning on going to college, and this provides them a real career path that leads to good paying jobs and elevates their education to the same level of students that are taking college prep classes," he added.

"I ended up getting a welding job this past summer thanks to [this event]," said an Organ Mountain High School student. She stated that she'd attended the last two events as well.

"It's just great; you're not able to see all of these things every day," she added, referring to the myriad of different interactive booths set up that allow students to get hands-on experience in the construction industry.

