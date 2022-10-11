ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
huntnewsnu.com

Men’s soccer team defeated after intense game against Monmouth

The Northeastern University men’s soccer team (3-7-3, 2-3-1 CAA) was unable to place the ball in the back of the net and fell 0-1 Saturday in a tight home game against Monmouth University (6-5-0, 2-4-0 CAA). The loss came despite the Huskies holding possession through the majority of the match.
huntnewsnu.com

JP Chess club provides community in J.P. Licks

With a smile on his face, Jamie Williams welcomed members of Jamaica Plain Chess Club into the J.P. Licks on Centre Street — encapsulating the intimate and casual environment Williams said he hopes to capture at every meeting. Each week, dozens of chess players crowd the ice cream shop to play for a few hours.
