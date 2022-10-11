ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game

By Kim Posey, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pC4ka_0iUjQ3ew00

BROOMFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A Colorado teenager is recovering after his neck was sliced by a skate during a hockey game Friday.

Reed Borgman is the son of an employee at Nexstar’s Denver news station, KDVR. Reed was injured when he and another player fell to the ice.

“While I was falling down, his skate hit my neck and sliced it. I didn’t really know what happened at the time,” Reed said.

His father, Ryan Borgman, took him to an urgent care for stitches and Reed is going to be fine.

Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation

But it was a close call. In rare cases, other players have died from similar injuries.

Providers told the family that if the cut was one inch over, it could have been deadly.

“It was scary. I got chills because you think about what could have happened,” Ryan said.

The Borgmans will now require Reed to wear a neck guard moving forward, and they wonder why it isn’t a requirement.

Earlier this year, a Connecticut 16-year-old died after a similar incident.

Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St. Luke’s School, was taken to Greenwich Hospital and died that night as a result of the injury, according to officials.

Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel

Recently, the 10th grader’s friend, Sam Brande, started an online petition , asking the governing body for organized ice hockey to mandate the safety gear. The governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools in Connecticut requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, but that rule doesn’t apply to private schools or youth hockey programs.

In a statement earlier this year, USA Hockey said:

USA Hockey continues to recommend a neck laceration protector for all players. The heightened discussions around lacerations from a skate blade reinforce the recommendation that players wear a neck laceration protector that covers as much of the neck as possible along with cut-resistant socks, sleeves or undergarments. USA Hockey, led by its safety and protective equipment committee, will work with equipment companies and maintain efforts to ensure the safest possible environment for all participants.

USA Hockey statement

It added, “There is sparse data on neck laceration prevalence, severity and neck laceration protector [neck guard] effectiveness.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

The two largest pumpkins ever weighed in Colorado will be on display this weekend in Denver and Aurora

They are the two largest pumpkins ever grown in Colorado. They were grown by different people. But they are related, and both will be making public appearances this weekend. Greta, the second largest pumpkin officially recorded in Colorado, will make a special appearance at Aurora Fire Station 11 this Friday to provide some Halloween spirit and promote Fire Prevention Week.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
State
Connecticut State
Shameel Shams

Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves

Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Youth Hockey#Nexstar#Kdvr#Greenwich Hospital
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood

According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary. Livingston...
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?

Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy