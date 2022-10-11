ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles sports kilt as he thanks Scottish community for support after Queen's death

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

King Charles III was sporting a kilt as he visited a small village in Scotland to thank the community for their support following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The King and Camilla , Queen Consort, were welcomed at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater on Tuesday (11 October), a few miles from Balmoral.

They were told of the extensive planning that took place in the north east of Scotland following the death of the Queen and met with a number of people - including council workers and volunteers - who were involved with tributes.

The Independent

Receiving damehood from William ‘the greatest honour’ for Andrea Leadsom

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood is her “greatest honour”.Dame Andrea was given her honour by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for services to politics.The MP for South Northamptonshire said she spoke with William about the “amazing” work the Princess of Wales does for young children.Dame Andrea told the PA news agency: “It is the most amazing occasion and it’s the greatest honour, in particular for me, having been here a number of times previously to meet the Queen for Privy Council.“It was very special so soon after the very sad...
U.K.
The Independent

Ed Sheeran reveals why Queen Elizabeth II was smiling in their photo together

Ed Sheeran has revealed the true story behind the smiling photograph of himself meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II.The “Shape of You” singer recalled meeting the Queen for the first time during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The viral photograph, which shows the British monarch shaking hands with Sheeran and smiling, was captured during her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.“This is a fun picture because she was smiling when she met me. That was really, really early stages of my career. I had released, like, one hit single and I was playing her jubilee,” Sheeran...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Funeral to be held for five-year-old and father killed in Creeslough blast

The final funeral for victims of the Creeslough service station explosion is set to take place.The funeral service for the youngest of the 10 victims of the blast, five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and her father Robert Garwe is to be held in St Michael’s Church on Saturday morning.Residents of the rural Co Donegal village will line its main street once again for the sixth funeral service held at St Michael’s Church for victims of the tragedy in five days.Mourners at the funeral on Friday of the oldest victim of the blast, Hugh Kelly, heard he had brought Mr Garwe and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hackney Marshes photographer celebrates the beauty of London’s untamed wilderness

If you were exploring the Hackney Marshes on a warm day, you might find a pretty swimming area – dubbed by locals the “Hackney Riviera”. Here young people often lounge in the sunshine or swim in the tree canopy-covered River Lea. For these reasons, it’s a favourite location for Instagrammers.But this idyllic scene is only moments away from the loud traffic and bustle of east London. For many, it’s the perfect escape in an otherwise confined city environment.Since moving to London, German photographer Freya Najade has been fascinated by the Hackney Marshes, returning at different seasons throughout the years...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

The Independent

