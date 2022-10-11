King Charles sports kilt as he thanks Scottish community for support after Queen's death

King Charles III was sporting a kilt as he visited a small village in Scotland to thank the community for their support following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The King and Camilla , Queen Consort, were welcomed at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater on Tuesday (11 October), a few miles from Balmoral.

They were told of the extensive planning that took place in the north east of Scotland following the death of the Queen and met with a number of people - including council workers and volunteers - who were involved with tributes.

