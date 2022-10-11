ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Entire known universe’ recreated in Minecraft by a teenager

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFnaj_0iUjPvpm00

A teenager has created ‘the entire known universe’ in Minecraft over the course of two months.

Christopher Slayton meticulously replicated the Earth, as well as planets, stars, galaxies, and space gas - using a globe to "measure the exact location of every continent to perfectly replicate the planet."

In the video, the 18-year-old Mr Slayton explained that he started skydiving so he could see the planet from a different perspective, before using mathematical concepts to make sure that the universe was made to an accurate scale.

In order to fit all of the planets in the universe into the simulation, every planet would need to be 700,000 times smaller - proportionally meaning that a single Minecraft block would take five days to walk across in the real world.

Eventually, Mr Slayton was working on structures that were so large the Earth could fit into a single block - the Sun. He used the brightest blocks in the game to build the star, adding solar flares to make it “feel alive”.

Building even larger structures - such as the Pillars of Creation, elephant trunks of interstellar gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula - took Mr Slayton two days to simply make the colours accurate, before painting the stars and their shine in the background.

Constructing a black hole was one of the most challenging parts of the build, although rather than having Minecraft blocks swallowed up by the object as would occur in real life, Mr Slayton made three curved structures that blended into each other to create the illusion of a black hole.

Many other impressive builds have been made in Minecraft. In 2020, over 100,000 created a life-size recreation of the Earth , bypassing the game’s built-in height limit to recreate Mount Everest and the Grand Canyon at their full scale.

The game is also a powerful learning tool for geography, history, and even finance. "Minecraft exposes children to sophisticated financial systems," TeacherGaming co-founder Joel Levin told The Independent in 2015.

"Perhaps the most effective experiences come from having teachers get out of the way and letting the students play organically. With a bit of coaching, this type of experience can lead to amazing conversations about digital citizenship, online identity and responsibility."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

Four astronauts returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule Friday, ending their nearly six-month space station mission with a splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida.Wet and windy weather across Florida delayed their homecoming. SpaceX and NASA finally gave the all-clear on Friday, and the three Americans and one Italian departed the International Space Station, their residence since April.The capsule parachuted into the ocean, just off Jacksonville, Florida, about five hours after it left the space station. It carried NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman to complete a long-term spaceflight, and the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

Material coming out of black hole is ‘like nothing we’ve ever seen’, scientists say

Matter is spewing out of a black hole in a way that has never been seen before, scientists have said.The bizarre events began in 2018, when scientists saw a small star get ripped to shreds by a black hole roughly 665 million light years from Earth. Such spectacular and violent behaviour is relatively routine for scientists studying black holes, which have a tendency to rip apart other objects nearby, and so the black hole was seen an not especially interesting.But scientists were then shocked to find that three years on, the same black hole came back to life, throwing...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt

After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Universe#Black Hole#Galaxy#Video Game#The Pillars Of Creation
The Independent

Human brain grown in lab learns to play video game in just five minutes

A human brain grown in a lab has learned to play the classic video game Pong in just five minutes.The organ, called DishBrain, contains 800,000 neurons all living and operating in tandem.Compared to AI (artificial intelligence) - which takes 90 minutes to pick up the computer challenge - it’s far more like a real brain.The experiments taking place at biotech start-up Cortical Labs in Memphis, Tennessee, shed fresh light on how grey and white matter works, offering hope of developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalONS economic growth figures ‘can’t be entirely relied on’, Jacob Rees-Mogg saysThe Tory Party Conference and the state of politics today
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

‘It’s not Hogwarts without you, Hagrid’: Harry Potter fans share poignant clip after Robbie Coltrane’s death

Harry Potter fans around the world are mourning the death of Rubeus Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane.The Scottish actor died aged 72 on Friday (14 October), his longtime agent announced.On social media, many lovers of the wizarding franchise are sharing one particularly poignant clip from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – the second film in the saga.In the scene, which comes at the end of the movie, Hagrid approaches Harry, Ron and Hermione and thanks them for proving his innocence.“If it weren’t for you Harry and Ron and Hermione, of course, I’d still be you-know-where [Azkaban]. So,...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’ll not be here, sadly. But Hagrid will’: Robbie Coltrane reflected on Harry Potter legacy shortly before death

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series died on Friday (14 October). He was 72.Last year, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise, Coltrane gave an interview in which he reflected both on the experience of making the films and their enduring legacy.“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” he said in an HBO special filmed last year. “So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy.”“I’ll not be here, sadly...” he said, trailing off...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy