Princess Margaret once chopped up ‘unflushable’ turd with cake slice, Susannah Constantine reveals

Princess Margaret once helped flush a poo down a toilet by TV presenter Susannah Constantine, according to the latter’s memoir.

The fashion writer, who once dated the princess’s son, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, recalled how the royal came to her rescue at a lunch event.

“She turned around and there was this chop, chop, chop, chop, chop, flushed the loo, handed me back the knife, which I then went to go and wash,” Ms Constantine told the How to Be 60 podcast.

