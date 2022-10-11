Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Fireball From Meteor Burning in Night Sky Blaze Across West Coast
Over 200 witness reports were submitted online after a meteor entered Earth's atmosphere over the northwest coast of the U.S. on October 12.
Space Force telescope will hunt foreign spacecraft, asteroids and comets too
The military surveillance telescope is permanently relocated to Australia after a few years of testing in the United States.
Meatball mishap: SpaceX Crew-5 launch marked by distorted NASA logo
NASA's iconic round insignia, nicknamed the 'meatball,' appeared to be oddly distorted on the Falcon 9 rocket that launched Crew-5 to the International Space Station.
SpaceX stacks Starship and Super Heavy on launch pad ahead of orbital test flight (photos)
SpaceX has stacked a Starship vehicle on the launch pad at its Starbase facility in South Texas for the first time since March.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Boyfriend Backed for Refusing Girlfriend's Demand to Remove Family Photo
Newsweek spoke to a love and relationship coach, who said: "For a relationship to survive, it needs honesty. Without this, you can't move forward properly."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
AbramsX Next Generation Main Battle Tank Breaks Cover
General Dynamics video ScreencapThis is the first time we have seen the AbramsX concept, which is representative of a future American main battle tank, outside of artwork.
Teen Backed for Calling Stepmom 'Delusional' for Attempting to Adopt Him
"People need to learn what no means," one user commented. "The fact they tried to get another judge to ignore your wishes is the biggest one for me."
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Largest-ever map of 56,000 galaxies is demystifying the universe's expansion
A new map of 56,000 galaxies has helped researchers estimate the size and expansion rate of the universe with more precision than ever.
Scientists discover ‘astonishing’ phenomenon of quantum material
Scientists have discovered a never-before-seen phenomenon in a type of quantum material that could have major implications for research into next-generation technologies like quantum computing.Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder were investigating a honeycomb-like, material known by the chemical formula Mn3Si2Te6, when they were surprised to realise it it became millions of times less resistant to electric currents whn exposed to a certain type of magnetic field.“It was both astonishing and puzzling,” said Professor Gang Cao from the University of Colorado, who was involved in the research.“Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us...
A Different Drum: Struggling to replace something gone kaput
Broken, ruined, wrecked and useless. These words describe my rather ordinary black Buxton wallet. Let me add a few more: tattered, trashed, decimated and non-functional. The descriptors are not very pretty, but neither is the wallet. I’ve owned it for several years too long. So what took me until last week to replace it? Hmm. It wasn’t that it didn’t need replacing. As I described on Facebook, above a photo of the disastrous-looking wallet, two of its...
Heartbreaking Story of Mountain Gorilla Who Died in Arms of Her Caretaker
"It was Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and [other] great apes," the caretaker said.
First ever map of Milky Way's galactic graveyard revealed
The first ever map of the Milky Way's "graveyard" reveals the galaxy sometimes ejects the corpses of its deceased stars, leaving them roaming the universe as rogue black holes and neutron stars.
Scientists Edge Closer to Understanding Why and Where Orcas Attack Boats
Alfredo López, an orca expert at the Atlantic Orca Working Group, told Newsweek that all attacks have occurred in a particular area.
Impressive Photo Shows Lightning Strike City in One-of-a-Kind Storm
"This particular storm was extra special," photographer Fendy Gan told Newsweek.
DNA Test Helps Woman Find Family After 59-Year Search
"It was a no-brainer," said Suzy about taking the DNA test that led her to discover four siblings in the U.K.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
999M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2