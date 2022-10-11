‘Invading academic freedom:’ Missouri AG’s probe for university emails raises concerns

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO