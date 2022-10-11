Trump PAC begs GOP donors to help struggling Republicans — but spends more on his legal bills

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

A new report from the Washington Post claims that former President Donald Trump's "Save America" leadership PAC is spending big on paying his legal bills, even as Republican congressional candidates struggle to raise money.

According to the Post's analysis of financial disclosures, the PAC "has spent more money since he left office on lawyers representing the former president and a pair of nonprofits staffed by former Cabinet members than it has on Republican congressional campaigns."

This is despite the fact that the PAC regularly spams supporters with emails and texts telling them that their donations are essential for Republicans to "win BIG in November," and the Post notes that Trump's legal expenses are only expected to climb as he faces multiple threats from investigations related to his allegedly fraudulent business practices, his role in inciting a deadly riot at the United States Capitol, and his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

In fact, the Post has found that the PAC cut its biggest check recently to hire a big-name lawyer that Trump brought in to defend him in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

"Available filings, which disclose payments only through the end of August, show Save America sent its single biggest check in the last 20 months not to a Trump-backed candidate or to advertising aimed at swing-state voters," the paper writes. "Instead, the $3-million payment went to a Florida law firm representing the former president in the Justice Department's investigation of his handling of government documents at Mar-a-Lago and its probe of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, aimed at keeping Trump in power."