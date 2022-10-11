Read full article on original website
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office awarded IDOT traffic enforcement grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was awarded a Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. STEP focuses on high-visibility enforcement and strategies aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes. The STEP grant is funded by federal highway...
Sangamon County Sheriff's Office tackles Pink Patch Project
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is showing its support for breast cancer awareness. More than 700 law enforcement agencies nationwide are taking part in the Pink Patch Program. The program is a campaign to increase public awareness of breast cancer and to raise funds to...
Driver identified in Decatur police shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The driver accused of shooting two Decatur Police Officers Wednesday morning has been identified. Macon County Coroner Michael Day reports Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. in Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. We're told he was shot during an...
Urbana fire department responds to house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cureton Drive on Friday. The Department says when the first truck arrived they reported smoke and fire from a window, on the top floor. No humans or animals...
Springfield man arrested for robbing gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested in Jacksonville after police say he robbed a gas station. The Jacksonville Police Department says the Shell gas station located at 1720 W. Morton was robbed. It happened around 9:41 p.m. on August 13. Police say the suspect, Tony C....
Pana man arrested for fleeing from police
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — A Pana man is facing charges of three counts of aggravated fleeing and one count of driving while revoked with prior driving while revoked conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that Dylan Carroll, 27, attempted to elude Deputy Blake Hadley on Tuesday. Officials...
2 officers injured, 1 suspect dead after traffic stop shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two Decatur Police Officers were injured and a suspect is dead after a traffic stop shooting. It happened around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Walnut. Officers pulled over a vehicle and told the driver to show his hands. The driver refused...
Some Central Illinois areas may have to pay more for utilities
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — While Central Illinois prepares to face some of the coldest temperatures so far this year, some are also facing another challenge, rising energy prices. Families in Jacksonville are preparing to pay more to keep their homes warm as early as next month. While those communities...
Taylorville Police K9 nominated for grant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville Police Department K9 Kairo and handler Sgt. Alwerdt and K9 Alan and handler Officer Priddy have been nominated for the Aftermath Services K9 grant. The annual K9 Grant is one of the many ways that Aftermath recognizes and rewards departments across the country for...
Injured Decatur Police officers released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police officers involved in the shootout on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two were shot after making a traffic stop. After noticing a gun next to the driver, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, they asked him to show his hands. Neal...
Bus tour around Illinois celebrates Manufacturing Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois is celebrating Manufacturing Month throughout October with a statewide bus tour. The bus tour made its way to Springfield on Friday and stopped at the Illinois Capitol Building. The bus went 2,100 miles visiting manufacturing facilities, colleges, and high schools across Illinois to highlight...
2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
2 women charged with illegally buying gun used to kill Officer Oberheim
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two women have been indicted for illegally buying the gun that was used to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis, and Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal, were indicted by a federal grand jury on October 4. They...
Two Decatur police officers shot during traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two police officers have been shot in Decatur. According to police, the officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and shots were fired during the stop. Both police officers and the suspect were shot. All three...
Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
OSF Danville closes labor and delivery services
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center was the only major healthcare facility in Danville that had a labor and delivery service. With service ending, many expecting mothers in Danville will now have to travel around 40 miles to deliver their babies. "Pregnancy can be a little...
Seal order lifted for some at Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has temporarily lifted the seal order for certain people at the Taylorville Kroger. The Kroger, located at 201 East Bidwell Street, was closed in July when the IEPA issued a seal order against the grocery store due to asbestos contamination.
Central Illinois police departments go pink
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A number of police departments across central Illinois have gone pink in support of breast cancer awareness. Police departments in Chatham and Springfield are already rocking pink badges. In Rochester, officers have transitioned back to the Pink Patch for the month of October. The goal...
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
