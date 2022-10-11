ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs executive order coordinating electric vehicle roll-out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-31, coordinating the future roll-out of the state's electric vehicle infrastructure. South Carolina Electric Vehicle Executive Order 2022-31 by ABC15 News on Scribd. With the order, the state prioritizes recruiting electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina and...
Survey shows South Carolinian's love their Costco shopping experience

Out of thousands of shoppers surveyed, South Carolinian's rank number one in their love for Costco. FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers in different states to determine which ones have the supreme shopping experience. Customers rated the stores based on metrics including the friendliness of staff, quality of samples, stock, cleanliness,...
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
DHEC reports first flu-related death of 2022 season in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control reports the state has suffered its first influenza-associated death of the season. "Sadly, someone from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “While we can’t predict what the upcoming flu season will bring, we, like other states, are preparing for significant flu activity this year. It’s critical that everyone get their flu shot now, at the start of the season, as we’re already seeing widespread circulation of the virus."
MUSC board approves pursuit of certificates for in-patient psychiatry beds

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Medical University Hospital Authority (MUHA) Board of Trustees wrapped up their board meeting today, October 14th. Statewide data shows a behavioral health crisis in South Carolina, fueled by a lack of access to acute and outpatient behavioral...
Most popular Halloween candy in South Carolina? Map shows each state's favorite sweets

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year. CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens.
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
Bats found outside Pee Dee nursing home; residents moved

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center care team recently found bats outside of the facility and residents are being moved to MUSC Health Marion Medical Center as a precaution, according to MUSC Marketing Manager John Russell. Russell said at this time, they do not believe...
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Spence, from Riviera Beach, was known for his American Idol audition where he sang "Diamonds" by Rihanna. Spence came in second on the 19th season of the show in 2021.
