Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
S.C. Gov. McMaster signs executive order coordinating electric vehicle roll-out
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-31, coordinating the future roll-out of the state's electric vehicle infrastructure. South Carolina Electric Vehicle Executive Order 2022-31 by ABC15 News on Scribd. With the order, the state prioritizes recruiting electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina and...
wpde.com
'It's better to give than receive:' NMB church helps Florida clean up hurricane damage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand love and kindness was on full display in Florida this week, as church members worked to help cleanup efforts left by Hurricane Ian. "The biggest thing was to share the love of Jesus Christ," said Michelle Barden, who goes to Valorous...
wpde.com
Survey shows South Carolinian's love their Costco shopping experience
Out of thousands of shoppers surveyed, South Carolinian's rank number one in their love for Costco. FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers in different states to determine which ones have the supreme shopping experience. Customers rated the stores based on metrics including the friendliness of staff, quality of samples, stock, cleanliness,...
wpde.com
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
DHEC reports first flu-related death of 2022 season in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control reports the state has suffered its first influenza-associated death of the season. "Sadly, someone from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “While we can’t predict what the upcoming flu season will bring, we, like other states, are preparing for significant flu activity this year. It’s critical that everyone get their flu shot now, at the start of the season, as we’re already seeing widespread circulation of the virus."
wpde.com
MUSC board approves pursuit of certificates for in-patient psychiatry beds
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Medical University Hospital Authority (MUHA) Board of Trustees wrapped up their board meeting today, October 14th. Statewide data shows a behavioral health crisis in South Carolina, fueled by a lack of access to acute and outpatient behavioral...
wpde.com
Big-name stars head to the Isle of Palms for filming of 'Suncoast'
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Lowcountry Town is in the Spotlight!. The Film "Suncoast" starring Woody Harrelson is filming all over the area, from Mount Pleasant and James Island, to Moncks Corner. October on the Isle of Palms tends to be quiet. But on Thursday, Ocean Boulevard...
wpde.com
SC Attorney General to announce multimillion-dollar grant for Lowcountry crime victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference Thursday, October 13th, to announce the multi-million-dollar aid Lowcountry victims of crime will receive. The grants will go toward state and local agencies, and non-profit organizations. Christabeth Turner from Doors to Freedom will discuss how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Most popular Halloween candy in South Carolina? Map shows each state's favorite sweets
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year. CandyStore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in wholesale and bulk orders, has once again attempted to determine the “most popular” Halloween candies by state, based largely on historical sales data from 15 years’ worth of Halloweens.
wpde.com
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: SC official shares statistics, area resources
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and South Carolina ranks 6th in the nation for the number of women killed by men in domestic violence incidents, according to The Family Justice Center. Anyone can be a victim of domestic violence- men, women, the elderly,...
wpde.com
SC Supt. of Education candidates weigh in on test scores, what needs to change
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The SCREADY and SCPASS exams are given to South Carolina elementary and middle schoolers annually, in an effort to find out whether they meet expected levels of Math, English, and Science comprehension. Last year's recently released results show less than half of students in...
wpde.com
The fight against opioids & fentanyl: Georgetown Co. leaders launch new series on drugs
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Local leaders and community members in Georgetown County are working to fight the opioid and fentanyl epidemic plaguing our area and the nation. On Tuesday night, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, local medical specialists, lawmakers and community members gathered at the Pawley's Island Community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
wpde.com
Bats found outside Pee Dee nursing home; residents moved
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center care team recently found bats outside of the facility and residents are being moved to MUSC Health Marion Medical Center as a precaution, according to MUSC Marketing Manager John Russell. Russell said at this time, they do not believe...
wpde.com
Man dead after suspected drunk driver crashes into gas station, triggering large fire
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — A Baraga man, 43, is dead after a semi driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station in L’anse, striking the pumps and triggering a “large-scale” fire Thursday around 11 p.m. Michigan State Police said the man was...
wpde.com
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up, killed in car crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Willie Spence, 23, died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Spence, from Riviera Beach, was known for his American Idol audition where he sang "Diamonds" by Rihanna. Spence came in second on the 19th season of the show in 2021.
Comments / 1