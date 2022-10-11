ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Joy Luck Club' may be getting a sequel

Almost 30 years after the groundbreaking Asian American film "The Joy Luck Club" released, plans are being made for a new movie that will catch up with the characters from the original. According to Deadline, a sequel is in development with Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass and author Amy Tan that...
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nicki Minaj criticizes Grammys for moving 'Super Freaky Girl' to pop category

Nicki Minaj has a message for the Recording Academy after they moved her song "Super Freaky Girl" from a rap category to a pop category for award consideration. "I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG ('Super Freaky Girl') has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!" Minaj wrote in a series of tweets, referring to the Latto song. "ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll."
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Brendan Fraser has thoughts about why Tom Cruise's 'Mummy' reboot flopped

Brendan Fraser wasn't a part of the 2017 reboot of "The Mummy," but he has a theory about why the Tom Cruise led film wasn't a blockbuster. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. 'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery

Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clare Crawley
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane: 'One of the funniest people I've met'

Stars from the "Harry Potter" universe are paying tribute to Hogwart's resident gentle half-giant, Robbie Coltrane, who died on Friday. In a statement provided to CNN by a representative, Daniel Radcliffe called Coltrane, 72 -- who played Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film franchise -- "one of the funniest people I've met" and recalled how the actor "used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set."
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who brought to life the lovable gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died on Friday, according to his agent, Scott Henderson. He was 72. The Scottish-born actor's other credits included the British series "Cracker" and James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed

The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok." In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old rapper. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Mascot#Cnn#The Bachelorette#Cable News Network Inc#Discovery Company
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bad Bunny leads American Music Award nominations

The Puerto Rican performer is the most-nominated artists for the 2022 American Music Awards, earning eight nominations, among them his first-ever for artist of the year. The show -- which is produced by dick clark productions and ABC -- pointed out in a release on Thursday that Bad Bunny would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year if he ended up winning in all his nominated categories.
MUSIC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Rosaline' rewrites 'Romeo and Juliet' with an eye on a star-crossed cousin

Tapping into the twin markets of A) lovers of rom-coms and B) recovering English majors, "Rosaline" promotes a fleetingly mentioned "Romeo and Juliet" character front and center, then builds a very clever and breezy movie around her. The result is a welcome starring showcase for Kaitlyn Dever more likely to prosper in the hamlet of Hulu than it would have fared in the province of theaters.
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Spooky movies to get you in the Halloween spirit

Halloween entertainment is serving major nostalgia this year, with some of our favorite spooky classics being remade, or better yet, getting a sequel. Check out these holiday classics that will certainly leave you a little frightened. "Hocus Pocus 2" The Sanderson Sisters are back! "Hocus Pocus 2" brings back Bette...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy