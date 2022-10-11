Brendan Fraser wasn't a part of the 2017 reboot of "The Mummy," but he has a theory about why the Tom Cruise led film wasn't a blockbuster. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. 'The Mummy' should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO