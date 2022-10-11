Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes
NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
WOLF
Patchwork on I-81 South causes delays near Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — A lane restriction on I-81 South has caused traffic disruptions near Scranton. According to PennDOT, a lane restriction has been set in place Wednesday as crews patch and cut sections of the interstate. Traffic is stop-and-go, according to 511PA, between .4 miles north...
WOLF
Manufacturing week in Pennsylania comes to Sunbury
Sunbury, Northumberland Co. — Governor Wolf declared this week Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania to celebrate local manufacturing. Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna has been touring locations this week where Pennsylvania gave funding to. Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting are two local...
WOLF
PSP: Contractor faces felony charges after refusing to return money on uncompleted project
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County contractor is facing felony charges after allegedly refusing to return money to a customer for an uncompleted project. According to State Police at Fern Ridge, 37-year-old Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, agreed to do contracting work for a man in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, earlier this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Lackawanna County Commissioners release tentative $150M budget for 2023
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners released a tentative budget for 2023 today. The 2023 special purpose funds budget totals $86,428,014. Officials say the budget includes no increase in property taxes for residents and allocates for continuing to fund programs that residents rely on. As stated in...
WOLF
Halloween window painting on display in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Columbia Co. — Bloomsburg's shops are getting in the season with The Exchange’s annual Halloween Window Painting. This year, 83 windows are painted by students from nine schools middle and high schools around Columbia County. The tradition has been going on for over seventy years. Students in...
WOLF
Luzerne County explains 6.75% tax increase proposal
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Luzerne County proposed a tax increase of 6.75 percent for residents at the 2023 budget meeting last night. The Luzerne county manager said this proposed tax increase would be about $55 a year for the average homeowner or about less than a Big Mac a month.
WOLF
Fire destroys Carbondale home late Thursday night
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Street late Thursday night. Firefighters dispatched around 10:15 PM arrived at the scene to find that the entire home was up in flames. Fortunately, officials say no...
RELATED PEOPLE
WOLF
Jim Thorpe Area School District Mistakenly Releases Employees' Personal Information
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO. (WOLF) — Earlier this week, one school district accidentally released personal identification information of more than 200 of its employees. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar takes us there to learn what happened. “That report was accidentally released on our Board Docs by an employee but as...
WOLF
Woman wanted for possession charge located at same Plains Twp. hotel as wanted man
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman found inside a hotel room where a wanted man was staying has been arrested on a possession charge. According to Plains Township Police, 21-year-old Jessica Bullock was arrested on a warrant issued by the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office. Police say they...
WOLF
Nanticoke man charged with vehicular homicide
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police allegedly found that he was under the influence of fentanyl when he flipped his vehicle and killed an elderly man. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, on June 25th, surveillance...
WOLF
One person sent to hospital after Thursday afternoon crash in Plymouth Twp.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was transported to the hospital Thursday after crashing into a parked car and pushing it through a fence. Emergency personnel with the Plymouth Fire Department say they were called to the scene on Vine Street for a reported vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man indicted for distributing drugs resulting in death
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was indicted Tuesday for distributing controlled substances that resulted in the death of one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 42-year-old Roger Joseph Kapinsky was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and tramadol, and death resulted from the use of the substances.
WOLF
Pottsville Police Chief to retire next week
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The City of Pottsville announced the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky on Tuesday. The City released a statement announcing that as of October 21st, Chief Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky has served in law...
WOLF
Scranton Counseling Center Celebrates its 75th Year
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Scranton Counseling Center is celebrating a milestone birthday today. Celebrating their 75th year serving the community, the counseling center hosted an event for the community filled with local resources, raffles, and food. Since the pandemic, the counseling center has seen an increase in...
WOLF
Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As we reach the middle of spooky season, Thursday was the Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony. This is a calendar horror-themed contest for local residents. The event also kicks starts the NEPA Horror Fest which is an annual event occurring this Saturday. Allie O'Kane,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Man wanted on multiple charges apprehended after lengthy chase
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was captured in a Motorworld parking lot on Wednesday after a lengthy police chase. According to the Plains Township Police Department, 40-year-old Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was wanted by multiple police departments due to his history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.
WOLF
West Pittston Moose Lodge raises over $5K to help toddler's family with medical expenses
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A check was presented Wednesday night at the West Pittston Moose Lodge for a fundraiser that took place last Saturday. Lodge member Samuel Andrewscavage's one-year-old daughter, Brianna, was in need of surgery after being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Doug Warabak, VP...
WOLF
Miracle patient reunites with healthcare workers that saved his life
Williamsport, Lycoming Co. — After a cardiac arrest attack, a 21-year-old was taken to UPMC Williamsport for AN almost miraculous, life-saving treatment. It has been 3 months since his release, and today, he reunited with the healthcare workers who helped save him. Ben Gaverick’s life was saved against all...
WOLF
American Rescue Plan Act Grants Award Two Scranton Nonprofits $45,000
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The City of Scranton is announcing a total of nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are so appreciative of these funds from the Federal Government, from Congressman Cartwright and Senator Casey,...
Comments / 0