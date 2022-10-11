ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

City accepts mediation deal on rezoning request

BROOKSVILLE — A request to rezone 18.42 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 50 and Horse Lake Road that the City Council initially rejected ended with members approving a mediation agreement on Oct. 3. The initial petition in June filed by 1740 Acquisition LLC (now represented by...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Government
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M

Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Person
Billy Poe
The Laker/Lutz News

Big changes are being proposed in Saddlebrook, in Wesley Chapel

A proposed large-scale comprehensive plan amendment has been requested for Saddlebrook Resort, a place that helped put Wesley Chapel on the map. The request calls for amending the county’s future land-use map on about 420,5 acres of land, south of State Road 54 and east of Service Road. The...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco School Board continues to push for more sidewalks

Months are passing since school began, and Pasco County and Pasco County Schools appear to be no closer to finding a solution for a lack of county sidewalks than they were on opening day in August. The Pasco County School Board has sent a letter to the Pasco County Commission...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
#Linus Business#Tennis Wellness Center#Penny For P
The Laker/Lutz News

Avalon Applauds Restoration ID

Congratulations to Restoration ID for being applauded by Avalon Park Wesley Chapel. Restoration ID exists to create an authentic community that leads to real conversations, creating a culture that matters. The nonprofit officially started in February 2021, but the idea was birthed out of a men’s church retreat in November...
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

These shelters run so seamlessly, it looks easy, official says

While Pasco County was spared the death and destruction that Hurricane Ian left its in path, it didn’t escape massive disruptions caused by the hurricane’s threat. As Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, weather experts and local officials feared there could be a direct hit on the Tampa Bay region.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Dade City, Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in Dade City, located between Tampa and Orlando. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The name and number of units were not disclosed. The seller is...
DADE CITY, FL
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL

