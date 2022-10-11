Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WhistlePig's Maple Sugar Shack coming to Tampa Armature Works on Oct. 15Carlos HernandezTampa, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
suncoastnews.com
City accepts mediation deal on rezoning request
BROOKSVILLE — A request to rezone 18.42 acres at the southeast corner of State Road 50 and Horse Lake Road that the City Council initially rejected ended with members approving a mediation agreement on Oct. 3. The initial petition in June filed by 1740 Acquisition LLC (now represented by...
fox13news.com
Judge invalidates Hillsborough transportation tax
Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure.
Special meeting called over rejected Hillsborough transportation tax
A special meeting is scheduled for the Hillsborough County Commission on Thursday involving a rejected tax referendum.
Bay News 9
Judge strikes down Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum
A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum, which was due to appear on the November 8 ballot. A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum. It was due to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, and ask voters to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council approves US 19 closure for safer Christmas parade
Crystal River’s leaders agreed to close a mile-long stretch of U.S. 19 to help create a safer environment for the city’s next Christmas parade. City Council members voted 5-0 Monday evening, Oct. 10, to approve the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s permit to host a new route for its holiday outing on Dec. 3.
Hillsborough School Board could approve new mascot for Chamberlain Chiefs next week
Students helped select the new name over the last few months.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local developer buys Pinellas Park mall for $85M
Belleair Development Group, which owns multiple local plazas and shopping centers, has now acquired The Shoppes at Park Plaza in an $85 million deal. The 352,670-square-foot plaza at 7200 US Highway 19 N. in Pinellas Park is anchored by Target and the Regal Park Place movie theater; the purchase doesn’t include Target or the Chili’s restaurant.
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
The Laker/Lutz News
Big changes are being proposed in Saddlebrook, in Wesley Chapel
A proposed large-scale comprehensive plan amendment has been requested for Saddlebrook Resort, a place that helped put Wesley Chapel on the map. The request calls for amending the county’s future land-use map on about 420,5 acres of land, south of State Road 54 and east of Service Road. The...
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner feels burned by a solar energy company that charged $55,000 for a system that didn’t deliver promised savings on his power bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich interviewed Brett Jaffee about his solar panels at his home near downtown Orlando. Jaffee thought the...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco School Board continues to push for more sidewalks
Months are passing since school began, and Pasco County and Pasco County Schools appear to be no closer to finding a solution for a lack of county sidewalks than they were on opening day in August. The Pasco County School Board has sent a letter to the Pasco County Commission...
mynews13.com
‘It’s called the trickle-down effect’: Hillsborough County teacher speaks on the need in classrooms
Hillsborough County is ranked among the top 25 districts in the state of Florida, but they still face challenges that can be seen across the nation. A local educator says funding, or the lack thereof, is still a widespread issue throughout Florida school districts. Hillsborough County is ranked among the...
The Laker/Lutz News
Avalon Applauds Restoration ID
Congratulations to Restoration ID for being applauded by Avalon Park Wesley Chapel. Restoration ID exists to create an authentic community that leads to real conversations, creating a culture that matters. The nonprofit officially started in February 2021, but the idea was birthed out of a men’s church retreat in November...
The Laker/Lutz News
These shelters run so seamlessly, it looks easy, official says
While Pasco County was spared the death and destruction that Hurricane Ian left its in path, it didn’t escape massive disruptions caused by the hurricane’s threat. As Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, weather experts and local officials feared there could be a direct hit on the Tampa Bay region.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Dade City, Florida
DADE CITY, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in Dade City, located between Tampa and Orlando. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The name and number of units were not disclosed. The seller is...
Power outage emergency beacons installed across the county
The solar powered beacons flash red when in effect and drivers should treat intersections like a 4-Way stop
Tampa Bay area officials prepare for potential future storms after Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties said they learned lessons from Hurricane Ian and are already preparing for any potential future storms. Emergency operations centers in those counties are still partially activated as they have crews in southwest Florida helping with aftermath efforts. They're...
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
WESH
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
