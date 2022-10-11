Astros' Maton will miss postseason after punching his locker

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Phil Maton will miss the Astros 2022 postseason run after he broke the fifth metacarpal on his right hand punching his locker after his outing on Wednesday.

"I was upset with how my outing went," Maton said 22 hours after undergoing surgery. "It was kind of a short sighted move and ultimately it was selfish, and it's one of the things I hope it doesn't affect our team moving forward."

Maton allowed two runs in the eighth inning of the Astros 3-2 win over the Phillies, retiring just one of the four batters he faced, which included allowing a single to his younger brother Nick. He said he popped the bone back into place before speaking to reporters after the game.

"I felt like I was throwing the ball really well, I was in a really good position," he said. "Getting that last outing of the year we're at a three-five (ERA) and I had an opportunity to get it under that. I was selfish and coming out of the game knowing it was decent chance to be around a four (ERA) and after a hard month of work and yeah, no excuses for what I did."

Acquired from Cleveland before the 2021 trade deadline, Maton finished 2022 with a 3.84 ERA in 67 appearances out of the bullpen. He said he'll be in a cast for eight week, but expects to be 100 percent for Spring Training.