WBTV
City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
charlotteonthecheap.com
25th Annual Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk
The 25th Anniversary of the Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk takes place Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at 9 a.m., at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the UNC Charlotte campus, 8701 Phillips Road, Charlotte, NC. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!...
lakenormanpublications.com
Landmark designation discussion set for historic north Mecklenburg monuments
HUNTERSVILLE – Protecting monuments promoting and preserving the community’s past will be the subject of public hearings at the next Huntersville town board session on Monday, Oct. 17. As part of the board’s consent agenda Oct. 3, commissioners stated intentions to conduct the hearings as a step toward...
WBTV
Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher
The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire took place...
lakenormanpublications.com
QR code accesses Mooresville birthday bash plans
MOORESVILLE – The mystery is solved quickly with a smartphone – the whole point of the large QR code banner that debuted last week on Main Street and will be traveling all across town in the days, weeks and months to come. The initial display of the hard-to-overlook...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
Carolina BalloonFest Taking Flight Near Charlotte
The Carolina BalloonFest will take flight this month in Statesville.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Ride With the Music: Live music at LYNX Blue Line Stations Fridays in October
Every Friday in October, 2022, you can enjoy live music at certain LYNX Blue Line stations. Ride with the Music is a program from CATS, in partnership with JazzArts. It’s free to listen to the music. But maybe there will be an opportunity to leave a tip, or to buy a CD.
WBTV
Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire on Tuesday night left four people displaced according to fire officials. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Lane Street just after 7:30 p.m. The Kannapolis Fire Department along with Kannapolis Police, the Landis Fire Department, and Cabarrus EMS all responded to the call.
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who was responsible for shooting and killing a popular Charlotte rapper. Police said the deadly shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 13, around 2 a.m. Officers said Jamir Rucks was driving near the 7700 block of South...
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs
Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
wccbcharlotte.com
Death Investigation Underway after Disabled Vet Dies In East Charlotte House Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire on Eastbrook Road in Charlotte Monday night claimed the life of a disabled veteran. Todd Anthony was a proud Marine who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and was confined to a wheelchair. His brothers say he died at the top of the stairs because he couldn’t walk.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Howl-O-Ween at Stowe Park in Belmont — dog costume parade and contest
The City of Belmont, North Carolina, is holding Howl-O-Ween on Sunday, October 30th, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Stowe Park, 24 S Main Street, Belmont. The event features a costumed pup parade around Stowe Park. There will be ten different costume categories for you and your furry friends:
Bobcat unveils $70M Statesville manufacturing expansion
STATESVILLE, N.C. — In July 2021, leaders of Doosan Bobcat North America, which includes the Bobcat brand, broke ground on a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. That expansion is now completed, making the location among the largest Bobcat Co. facilities in the world after it more than doubled in size.
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville provides positive feedback on Beatties Ford facility proposal
HUNTERSVILLE – Disrupting a pattern where just about every local development plan – residential or commercial – has stirred controversy and triggered debates, a proposed senior living project neighboring established single-family subdivisions and a nature preserve received a favorable reception. At the town board’s Oct. 3 meeting,...
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
