Harrisburg, NC

WBTV

City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

25th Annual Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk

The 25th Anniversary of the Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk takes place Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at 9 a.m., at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the UNC Charlotte campus, 8701 Phillips Road, Charlotte, NC. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher

The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire took place...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

QR code accesses Mooresville birthday bash plans

MOORESVILLE – The mystery is solved quickly with a smartphone – the whole point of the large QR code banner that debuted last week on Main Street and will be traveling all across town in the days, weeks and months to come. The initial display of the hard-to-overlook...
MOORESVILLE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
WBTV

Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire on Tuesday night left four people displaced according to fire officials. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Lane Street just after 7:30 p.m. The Kannapolis Fire Department along with Kannapolis Police, the Landis Fire Department, and Cabarrus EMS all responded to the call.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs

Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Howl-O-Ween at Stowe Park in Belmont — dog costume parade and contest

The City of Belmont, North Carolina, is holding Howl-O-Ween on Sunday, October 30th, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Stowe Park, 24 S Main Street, Belmont. The event features a costumed pup parade around Stowe Park. There will be ten different costume categories for you and your furry friends:
BELMONT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bobcat unveils $70M Statesville manufacturing expansion

STATESVILLE, N.C. — In July 2021, leaders of Doosan Bobcat North America, which includes the Bobcat brand, broke ground on a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. That expansion is now completed, making the location among the largest Bobcat Co. facilities in the world after it more than doubled in size.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville provides positive feedback on Beatties Ford facility proposal

HUNTERSVILLE – Disrupting a pattern where just about every local development plan – residential or commercial – has stirred controversy and triggered debates, a proposed senior living project neighboring established single-family subdivisions and a nature preserve received a favorable reception. At the town board’s Oct. 3 meeting,...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

