Hugoton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–In their final race before regional competition, the seven Great West Activities Conference schools made their way to Hugoton on Thursday for the annual GWAC meet. It was a first time winner in the girls race, as Holcomb would win their first GWAC cross country championship, while the Scott City boys continued the beat, as they won their fourth consecutive league title.

