westernkansasnews.com
Holcomb girls, Scott City boys claim GWAC cross country titles
Hugoton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–In their final race before regional competition, the seven Great West Activities Conference schools made their way to Hugoton on Thursday for the annual GWAC meet. It was a first time winner in the girls race, as Holcomb would win their first GWAC cross country championship, while the Scott City boys continued the beat, as they won their fourth consecutive league title.
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
