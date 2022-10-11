ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Black Belt companies selected for Made in Alabama Showcase

Three Black Belt companies were among 14 to be selected for the 2022 Made in Alabama Showcase that took place at the state capitol today. The event recognizes businesses that have produced "exceptional goods" and are invited to show off their products and services in Montgomery, with Gov. Kay Ivey in attendance.
October 14 designated as Children’s Health Insurance Program Day in Alabama

The Children’s Health Insurance (CHIP) Program is celebrating 25 years of serving Alabama children and teens with high quality, low-cost healthcare coverage for families with incomes above Medicaid eligibility and up to 300 percent of federal poverty level. “For the past 25 years, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known...
Fall gardens pleasant after summer heat

As summer turns to fall, many gardeners are still enjoying the benefits of their homegrown fresh fruits and vegetables. The season’s change does not mean tasty food and honest work must stop now. Fall gardens are a wonderful way to get outside and stay active when it is cool.   
ADAI now accepting applications for growing, processing industrial hemp

Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is now taking applications for the growing an processing of industrial hemp until Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. According to a press release from ADAI applications are being accepted through the Kelly Registration System, which will be the only system that applicants can make submissions.
