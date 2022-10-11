Read full article on original website
Black Belt companies selected for Made in Alabama Showcase
Three Black Belt companies were among 14 to be selected for the 2022 Made in Alabama Showcase that took place at the state capitol today. The event recognizes businesses that have produced "exceptional goods" and are invited to show off their products and services in Montgomery, with Gov. Kay Ivey in attendance.
October 14 designated as Children’s Health Insurance Program Day in Alabama
The Children’s Health Insurance (CHIP) Program is celebrating 25 years of serving Alabama children and teens with high quality, low-cost healthcare coverage for families with incomes above Medicaid eligibility and up to 300 percent of federal poverty level. “For the past 25 years, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known...
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fall gardens pleasant after summer heat
As summer turns to fall, many gardeners are still enjoying the benefits of their homegrown fresh fruits and vegetables. The season’s change does not mean tasty food and honest work must stop now. Fall gardens are a wonderful way to get outside and stay active when it is cool.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Alabama using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ADAI now accepting applications for growing, processing industrial hemp
Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is now taking applications for the growing an processing of industrial hemp until Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. According to a press release from ADAI applications are being accepted through the Kelly Registration System, which will be the only system that applicants can make submissions.
