wtvy.com
Straughn @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this Week 8 match up as Straughn takes on Northside Methodist Academy.
wtvy.com
Zion Chapel @ Cottonwood | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this Week 8 match up as Zion Chapel takes on Cottonwood.
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending online and what's happening this weekend.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass queens arrive in Dothan for Peanut Festival Pageant
Out of 700 pallet companies nationwide, Summerford is one of 10 running both machines. $19.3 Million is being distributed to communities and counties across Alabama. In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children's of Alabama's Developmental Therapeutics Program.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Choctaw Street lane closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, work crews will temporarily close lanes on Choctaw Street to work in the area. On Friday, October 14th at 6:00 a.m., City crews will close the two westbound lanes on Choctaw Street between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway.
wtvy.com
DFD raises $13,000 this year for Children’s of Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - $13,000 is what Children's of Alabama received from the Dothan Fire Department on Thursday. This is the ninth year DFD has fundraised for the hospital. In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children's of Alabama's Developmental Therapeutics Program.
wtvy.com
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant.
wtvy.com
Police looking for suspect in Geneva
Election Day is less than one month away, and Henry County officials are working to ensure enough poll workers will be present on November 8th.
wtvy.com
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival.
wtvy.com
Talking about The Filharmonic
Erin Grantham with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce joined News 4 Live at Lunch ahead of the big event happening in downtown Enterprise this Saturday.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan.
wtvy.com
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14.
wtvy.com
Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department still needs the community's help in the ongoing burglary investigation. If you live near Gilstrap Drugs, you maybe be able to help Geneva Police with their current burglary investigation. According to Geneva Police, anyone that has a ring doorbell or security camera
wtvy.com
Suspect shot near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. We're told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement.
wtvy.com
Talking Pumpkin Day
Choral Director Cameron Weiler joined News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about The Filharmonic performing on October 18. Erin Grantham with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce joined News 4 Live at Lunch ahead of the big event happening in downtown Enterprise this Saturday.
wtvy.com
A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10.
wtvy.com
Houston County Sheriff’s Office on threat of rainbow fentanyl to Halloween
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It's colorful and looks like candy, but it could have deadly consequences for your children. There are concerns of rainbow fentanyl winding up in Halloween candy buckets.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass hotel workers stay resilient in post pandemic world
Election Day is less than one month away, and Henry County officials are working to ensure enough poll workers will be present on November 8th.
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
