Walmart’s best new rollbacks happening this week (10/10/22)
Walmart will be offering special rollbacks on its website starting on Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Oct. 13. These rollbacks include special discounts on electronics, small appliances, toys, beauty, home decor, clothing and much more. Those who want to try Walmart+ free for 30 days can also get...
The iconic KitchenAid Mini mixer is on sale at Amazon
KitchenAid mixers have made many of our fantasy-kitchen shopping lists for years, and you might want to get it back out, because they’re majorly discounted over on Amazon today.
Walmart challenges Amazon with Pre-Black Friday sales event
Walmart confirms Rollback Savings event for the same week as Prime Early Access sale
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart’s best Columbus Day deals happening this weekend
Ahead of the Columbus Day sales many retailers will be rolling out Monday, Walmart is already offering early rollbacks over the weekend shoppers can take advantage of. This includes home decor, toys, appliances, electronics, fashion, food, outdoor furniture and more. Walmart will be offering special rollbacks for their Columbus Day...
Even Ryobi Is Getting in on the Prime Early Access Sale
AmazonPrice drops on already-affordable portable power tools.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Dryers?
There are a few factors to take into consideration when buying a new dryer. When it comes to price, which has the better deals: Home Depot or Lowe's?
The best robot mops in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Mopping the floors probably isn't your favorite chore, but mopped floors do help keep your home feeling fresh and clean....
Digital Trends
The 5 best vacuum deals in the Best Buy rival October Prime Day salle
Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering up some great deals in its October Prime Day Early Access Sale. Best Buy is also getting in on the game with its own Best Buy Prime Day Sale, where you can find some incredible deals on home appliances. If you’ve been in the market for a new vacuum, there’s no better time to buy one. Best Buy has a great selection of some of the best vacuums, with discounts of up to $200 off their normal retail prices. Whether you’re looking for a robot vacuum that will roam through your house to pick up dirt while you sleep or a stick vacuum that can handle all your pet fur, there’s something here for everyone.
