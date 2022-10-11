Read full article on original website
Councilmember Loloee’s ‘primary residence’ is in his district, outside investigation finds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento said the independent investigation into Councilmember Sean Loloee found that his “primary residence” is in the district he represents. The investigation began on July 18, just about a month after The Sacramento Bee ran a story that raised questions about where Loloee lived. Mayor Darrell Steinberg called […]
Sierra Sun
Nevada County Treasurer catches, admits check processing error
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Residents who made a payment by check for property taxes, county services or services provided by any school or special district in Nevada County between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6, should be on alert for a possible duplicate charge to their bank account. Due to an...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Nevada County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tyler Foote [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Town Council approves winter microtransit pilot program
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After having success this summer with a microtransit pilot program, the Truckee Town Council on Tuesday approved extending it for winter. The Truckee TART Connect Summit Pilot Program was successful during the 73 days it operated this summer. From June 25 to Sept. 5, a total...
Nevada County coroner rules Kiely Rodni’s death accidental
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The death of Kiely Rodni, a teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner. “This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the […]
Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless
NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
Sierra Sun
Saving history: Tahoe City museum selected for assessment, preservation program
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — As a pillar in the North Lake Tahoe community, the Gatekeeper’s Museum, ran by the North Lake Tahoe Historical Society, has recently received a generous grant in efforts to preserve the Native American Basket Collection, donated by Marion Steinbach in the 1980s. “We applied...
Sacramento city councilmember Katie Valenzuela calls for public censure of councilmember Jeff Harris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento city council member called for the censure of fellow councilmember Jeff Harris prior to Tuesday night’s council meeting. At a 4:30 p.m. press conference, Valenzuela – who is an Indigenous woman – said it was because of Harris’ actions and comments related to a 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day resolution.
FireRescue1
2 CAL FIRE firefighters injured in vehicle fire, hospitalized
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two CAL FIRE firefighters were hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center after they were injured in a vehicle fire Sunday evening in Placerville. The employees assigned to the CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit were injured in the vehicle fire that occurred at about 7 p.m. at the Placerville Fire Center, according to CAL FIRE.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
goldcountrymedia.com
Scott Alvord files defamation lawsuit against Oliver and Park
Scott Alvord, a current Roseville City Councilman running for a Placer County supervisor seat in the November election, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Matthew Oliver, local restaurant owner, and Aaron Park, a local political blogger. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park...
36-Year-Old Anthony Estrada Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Placerville (Placerville, CA)
The Placerville Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that two vehicles crashed near Bedford [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Granite Bay High School Site Council approves list of controversial materials
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — After an intense public debate in the Granite Bay High School cafeteria, the school’s site council approved a list of controversial materials for use in classrooms. Ultimately, the Granite Bay Site Council said they want to leave the power in the teachers’ hands when it comes to discussing these books, […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Speeding on First Street raises community concerns
Speeding through First Street in Lincoln has become regular and dangerous, according to some residents. “People don’t respect the stop signs or speed limits here,” said Jose Fuentes, a resident who lives on First Street, on Sept. 16. “My mom was just hit and injured by someone who was speeding through and failed to stop at a stop sign. There was also some damage done to her vehicle.”
Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday
YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend. Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County. In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday. "He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated. Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Confirms Low-Flying Helicopter Being Used in Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Investigation
Residents of the Southern Humboldt area have been sending in photographs and reports of a low-flying helicopter circling areas of the region beginning in August of this year. Local law enforcement agencies would not confirm the helicopter was related to enforcement efforts on their behalf. After we published an article...
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
