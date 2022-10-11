ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

FOX40

Councilmember Loloee’s ‘primary residence’ is in his district, outside investigation finds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento said the independent investigation into Councilmember Sean Loloee found that his “primary residence” is in the district he represents. The investigation began on July 18, just about a month after The Sacramento Bee ran a story that raised questions about where Loloee lived.  Mayor Darrell Steinberg called […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee Town Council approves winter microtransit pilot program

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After having success this summer with a microtransit pilot program, the Truckee Town Council on Tuesday approved extending it for winter. The Truckee TART Connect Summit Pilot Program was successful during the 73 days it operated this summer. From June 25 to Sept. 5, a total...
TRUCKEE, CA
KRON4 News

Nevada County coroner rules Kiely Rodni’s death accidental

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The death of Kiely Rodni, a teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner. “This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FireRescue1

2 CAL FIRE firefighters injured in vehicle fire, hospitalized

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Two CAL FIRE firefighters were hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center after they were injured in a vehicle fire Sunday evening in Placerville. The employees assigned to the CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit were injured in the vehicle fire that occurred at about 7 p.m. at the Placerville Fire Center, according to CAL FIRE.
PLACERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City

Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
NEVADA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Scott Alvord files defamation lawsuit against Oliver and Park

Scott Alvord, a current Roseville City Councilman running for a Placer County supervisor seat in the November election, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Matthew Oliver, local restaurant owner, and Aaron Park, a local political blogger. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Speeding on First Street raises community concerns

Speeding through First Street in Lincoln has become regular and dangerous, according to some residents. “People don’t respect the stop signs or speed limits here,” said Jose Fuentes, a resident who lives on First Street, on Sept. 16. “My mom was just hit and injured by someone who was speeding through and failed to stop at a stop sign. There was also some damage done to her vehicle.”
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday

YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend. Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County. In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday. "He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated. Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident. 
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA

