Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs are Samsung The Frame rivals
Amazon's new QLED TV range supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ Adaptive, and features 96 local dimming zones.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals: don't miss these final discounts on top tech like laptops, TVs, gaming, and more
Amazon's Prime Day, or 'Early Access Sale' brings thousands of deals on gadgets and more, and we're rounding up the best around the clock.
Black Friday QLED TV deals 2022 - how to get ready for the upcoming sales
We're rounding up everything you need to know about Black Friday QLED TV deals in one place
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are going to be the place to look for a quality panel for less
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day
Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
Buy a 65-inch LG 4K TV for $479, get a $25 Target gift card
Looking for a nice living room TV? Target wants to help you out with some great savings. Right now, when you order the 65-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, you will not only save $100 on the model, but you will also get a $25 Target gift card whether you buy in-store or online. While the TV is listed at $479, it's like getting the TV for $454.
Daily deals Oct. 10: $79 Apple TV HD, $289 50-inch Pioneer 4K Smart TV, $72 off Kindle Paperwhite bundle, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's bestdeals include $550 off the 11-inch iPad Pro, reconditioned AirPods Max for $355, a Monoprice 25W Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier for $109, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
Deal Alert: Save $1700 Off Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED LCD TV at Walmart (Now $1298)
Walmart's Rollback Sale runs from October 11 to 12 and is intended to be a counter to Amazon's Prime Early Access event. The sale isn't in name only; there are several outstanding deals here that you probably won't find at all on Amazon. This Sony TV deal is one example. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298.
Level up ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these Best Buy deals on LG, Apple, HP and more
Bring new tech into your home by shopping these Best Buy deals on MacBooks, iPads, LG TVs and more savings that rival Amazon's October Prime Day deals.
Prime Early Access TV deals: Get a 4K TCL, Samsung, Sony or LG television at a great price
Shopping around for the best Prime Early Access deals? Upgrade to a new TCL, Samsung, Sony or LG. Find your new 4K TV at Amazon, Best Buy or Walmart.
Amazon Prime Day early Black Friday deals take up to 30% off Kindle e-Readers
Save big on Amazon's Kindle during the Prime Early Access Sale
Save 25% on this 55-inch 2022 Panasonic OLED TV in the Prime Day sale
The 55-inch Panasonic LZ800 4K OLED TV has just been reduced by 25 per cent on Amazon in the Prime Day sale.
Last chance to bag the 11 best Prime Day deals under $100 – Apple, Sony, Roku and more
It's not too late to grab an Amazon Prime Day deals bargain before the October Prime Day ends...
