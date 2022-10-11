Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contrarian vows to eat a hat if the movie’s biggest rumor is true
We’re about a month out from arguably the biggest movie of this year, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens on Nov 11. With a runtime comparable to the MCU’s big event-style films such as Avengers: Endgame, the speculation and hype is ramping up to discern who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther with T’Challa out of the picture following Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Armor Wars’ admirers are surprisingly against a Marvel fan favorite making a comic-accurate return
As soon as it was announced that Marvel Studios had pulled Armor Wars from the Disney Plus schedule to refit the project into a feature film, the wheels of speculation instantly began turning. After all, it would be a tall order to imagine Robert Downey Jr. returning for a TV...
wegotthiscovered.com
The DCEU’s newest hero addresses rumors they’re also in the running for a major MCU role
There’s no rule that says an actor can’t be a part of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU, something that history has proven to be true countless times over. Ryan Reynolds, Michael Keaton, Chris Evans, Christian Bale, Josh Brolin, Taika Waititi, Hugo Weaving, and Idris Elba are just some of the names to have boarded both of Hollywood’s marquee comic book monoliths at one stage or another, but it would nonetheless be a turn-up for the books if a newcomer to one franchise simultaneously scored a key part in the other.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ theory believes an X-Men favorite who failed to escape development hell could appear
Having already done the unthinkable once and convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 has already proven that it’s going to pull out every possible stop to try and deliver the best possible version of the Merc with a Mouth’s hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
A big budget sequel destined to die in development hell remains a major missed opportunity
In theory, a blockbuster action-heavy epic that didn’t just earn upwards of half a billion dollars at the box office, but became the single highest-grossing entry in the history of an entire subgenre, would be a shoo-in for a sequel, especially with one of the industry’s most acclaimed directors at the helm. And yet, World War Z 2 is probably never going to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bullet-riddled action thriller causes magnificent chaos on multiple streaming platforms
When you see a certain chrome-domed action hero’s name attached to pretty much any project, you know what you’re going to get. Having previously collaborated on a pair of wisecracking crime capers, though, director Guy Ritchie reunited with star Jason Statham on what was very firmly the latter’s turf for Wrath of Man.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘She-Hulk’ finale gives us the gift of a superhero meeting we never thought we’d see
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9. Hoo boy, there sure is a lot to unpack in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. From truly mind-blowing meta antics to a couple of (mostly) unexpected cameos, the superhero sitcom’s last episode didn’t disappoint. There’s so much going on in the final installment that folks are largely overlooking what would otherwise be an enormous deal. Specifically, the meeting of two Marvel heroes that we never thought had a chance in Hell’s Kitchen of coming face to face.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU continuity thrown into question thanks to that ‘She-Hulk’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reference
After nine weeks She-Hulk has finally reached its end, but it wasn’t without plenty of reveals, twists, and throwbacks in its final episode. However, one throwback might have caused a continuity error. Before we get into this piece be warned that it will include mild spoilers for the She-Hulk...
wegotthiscovered.com
Action movies always kick off with a bang, but one opening scene does it better than all the rest
One of the action genre’s best tropes is to open with a grandstanding action sequence, one that immediately hooks the audience’s attention – showcasing that they’re in for two hours of nonstop thrills. Plenty of classic movies have opened with a rousing set piece, and a few duds have even gotten away with it, too, but have any of them ever bettered Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade?
wegotthiscovered.com
X-Men fan theory attempts to solve the franchise’s timeline issues with one line from ‘Logan’
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series of films, and while the latter continued to tread water up until very recently, the franchise’s own faults compared to the now-gargantuan MCU had long foreshadowed its extinction. After all, who would want to follow a franchise whose last entry was The New Mutants?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ director wanted a divisive character to be the show’s Baby Yoda, but Marvel shut it down
Having instantly seized the imagination to become an instant Star Wars icon, not to mention a merchandising machine, it would make sense that Disney would be actively seeking an adorable new character that could match Baby Yoda in terms of both popularity and earning potential. However, Marvel Studios wouldn’t allow it to happen with a recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debutant.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Marvel makes its spooky presence felt in the genre while Stephen King praises ‘Halloween Ends’
Happy Friday, horror junkies! We’re officially two weeks into October, and the spine-tingling spooky season is only just getting started. And with cinematic staples like Hellraiser and Halloween Ends being released to the horror-loving masses this past week, it’s certainly safe to declare that the hefty amount of terror-stricken content is now set to high gear. With that being said, there’s undoubtedly plenty of newsworthy headlines to share when it comes to the ever-popular genre. Specifically, the mega Marvel fandom has stretched out its arms and successfully glided into horrorland, all while horror legend Stephen King has offered his own praise for Halloween Ends.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans praise a wildly unpredictable streaming exclusive nobody has seen
Loving couples in horror movies are a dying breed for the most part, and a new film in the genre which has gone under the radar is currently giving audiences significant food for thought. Bought at an auction by Paramount following an extensive studio bidding war, Significant Other finally made...
Comments / 0