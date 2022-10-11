ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Luis Rubiales
Yardbarker

Former UEFA Champions League winner slams Lionel Messi's attitude on field

Now retired goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek was instrumental in Liverpool's historic 2005 UEFA Champions League victory. In his book, the ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeper was quite critical of Lionel Messi. The memoirs of former Polish goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek have recently made headlines because he didn't hold back when discussing such...
The US Sun

Why is the Qatar World Cup stadium called Stadium 974?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 World Cup over the winter months in a first of its kind tournament. Due to the severe hit in the Middle East, a decision was made for the tournament to take place during November and December as the top domestic leagues take a break to facilitate this.
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
ESPN

Under-pressure Spain coach Vilda hails 'historic' win over USWNT amid player row

Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda said his side had showed courage in their 2-0 friendly win over United States on Tuesday, recording their first victory over the world champions despite missing several key players amid off-field controversy. Vilda had omitted 15 players from his squad who had reportedly told the...
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Spain
Europe
Madrid, Spain
FOX Sports

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves for a second time, with the ex-Sevilla boss having no plans to jump straight back into management as he focuses on his family

Julen Lopetegui has decided to turn down the chance to manage Wolves for the second time after the club had made him their first choice to succeed Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss held talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi in his homeland this week and chose to knock back the offer for family reasons.
Yardbarker

Xavi Hernandez melancholy after cruel Champions League for Barcelona

Barcelona’s chances of making the knockout stages are hanging by a thread after a damaging 3-3 draw with Inter at Camp Nou. The result means that Barcelona must hope that the Nerazzurri do not beat either of Viktoria Plzen or Bayern Munich, provided they win both their games against the same opponents.
Yardbarker

Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
Yardbarker

Elche call on former manager to dig them out of relegation battle

Elche have appointed their new manager nine days after sacking Francisco. The new man in charge is a return to Jorge Almiron, who previously held the position back in 2021. Francisco left the club bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven matches. On Monday night caretaker manager Alberto Gallego managed to double that tally with a 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca with ten men.
