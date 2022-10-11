Read full article on original website
Megan Rapinoe is 'with the players 100%' in standoff between the Spanish women's national team and its federation
The pink-haired star spoke out as the US Women's National Team prepared to play a Spanish side missing 15 of its stars due to the ongoing controversy.
Gerard Piqué is reportedly having issues with his employees at Kosmos
Gerard Piqué is not only in the midst of controversy over his breakup with Shakira and his new relationship with Clara Chía Martí, but he would also be going through a complex situation with his company Kosmos Global Holding S.L. According to the paparazzi Jordi Martin, the...
Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves as club continue search for Bruno Lage replacement
JULEN LOPETEGUI has turned down the chance to become Wolves boss. The Spaniard, 56, met with chairman Jeff Shi at the weekend to discuss taking over at Molineux. But ex-Real Madrid boss Lopetegui has decided against a move to the Black Country, partly due to his father suffering from ill health.
ESPN
Barcelona's Xavi: 'Massive' disappointment if club knocked out of Champions League group stage
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said it would be a huge disappointment if his side were to be knocked out of the Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season this week. Barca will be eliminated from the competition if they lose to Inter Milan at Camp Nou on Wednesday...
Yardbarker
Former UEFA Champions League winner slams Lionel Messi's attitude on field
Now retired goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek was instrumental in Liverpool's historic 2005 UEFA Champions League victory. In his book, the ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeper was quite critical of Lionel Messi. The memoirs of former Polish goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek have recently made headlines because he didn't hold back when discussing such...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona couldn’t get the victory it needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won’t make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help...
Why is the Qatar World Cup stadium called Stadium 974?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 World Cup over the winter months in a first of its kind tournament. Due to the severe hit in the Middle East, a decision was made for the tournament to take place during November and December as the top domestic leagues take a break to facilitate this.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia: Europa League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will United record a second victory against Omonia Nicosia after their comeback last week? Join Rob Smyth
ESPN
Under-pressure Spain coach Vilda hails 'historic' win over USWNT amid player row
Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda said his side had showed courage in their 2-0 friendly win over United States on Tuesday, recording their first victory over the world champions despite missing several key players amid off-field controversy. Vilda had omitted 15 players from his squad who had reportedly told the...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
FOX Sports
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves for a second time, with the ex-Sevilla boss having no plans to jump straight back into management as he focuses on his family
Julen Lopetegui has decided to turn down the chance to manage Wolves for the second time after the club had made him their first choice to succeed Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss held talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi in his homeland this week and chose to knock back the offer for family reasons.
A gay soccer star slammed Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol for their 'beyond disrespectful' joke about coming out of the closet
Spanish soccer stars Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol pretended to come out as gay on social media and have since faced major backlash for the "joke."
Yardbarker
Xavi Hernandez melancholy after cruel Champions League for Barcelona
Barcelona’s chances of making the knockout stages are hanging by a thread after a damaging 3-3 draw with Inter at Camp Nou. The result means that Barcelona must hope that the Nerazzurri do not beat either of Viktoria Plzen or Bayern Munich, provided they win both their games against the same opponents.
Chelsea transfer blow as AC Milan chief reveals Rafael Leao will hold new long-term contract talks before 2022 World Cup
AC MILAN legend and club director Paolo Maldini has confirmed Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao will hold talks over a new long-term contract before the 2022 World Cup. The Blues have been tracking Leao, 23, after he helped Milan win their first Scudetto in over a decade last season. The...
Yardbarker
Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
When Jose Mourinho's Inter stunned Barcelona en route to 2010 Champions League success
Plenty has changed for Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho since their last Champions League glory – but its brilliance remains almost unparalleled
Yardbarker
Elche call on former manager to dig them out of relegation battle
Elche have appointed their new manager nine days after sacking Francisco. The new man in charge is a return to Jorge Almiron, who previously held the position back in 2021. Francisco left the club bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven matches. On Monday night caretaker manager Alberto Gallego managed to double that tally with a 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca with ten men.
