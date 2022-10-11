Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredoans fill the room for mayoral debate
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held the final political forum for the mayoral candidates on Thursday evening. Eight of the ten candidates wanting the position were in attendance to answer questions and discuss some of the issues in the city. The Falcon Executive Conference Room at the...
kgns.tv
Laredoans discuss issues they want to see future mayor resolve
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With so many people eager to see who will take the helm of the Laredo mayoral seat, we asked the public what issues they consider to be most pressing. Marie Gonzalez says believes the water issue is one of the most important issues. “The community continues to...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold Mayoral debate Thursday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing its series of political forums with the mayoral debate taking place on Thursday evening. The debate will be held at the Falcon Executive Conference Room at the Laredo College Yeary Library on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. According to a...
kgns.tv
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo continues to host a series of political forums letting people get to know the candidates vying for their votes. The candidates for District 1 and District 2 battled it out Tuesday night, October 11. On Wednesday, October 12, going head-to-head will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position. Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son. His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.
kgns.tv
KGNS News provides Election Guide
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you have any questions regarding the elections, your good neighbor station has got you covered. KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo have set up an elections guide for 2022 to where you can find all of the relevant information necessary to get you ready for election season.
kgns.tv
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event highlighting women’s issues and promoting female empowerment is happening on Saturday morning. For the sixth year in a row, Webb County is inviting the community to knock out Breast Cancer and domestic violence. The event will have Zumba and Kangoo jump classes and...
kgns.tv
Environmental Summit returns to Laredo College
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nature boys and nature girls got a chance to listen in on some of the environmental concerns that are affecting the Laredo community. After a two-year hiatus, Laredo College held its Environmental Summit of 2022 on Friday morning. Students from different high schools filled the Laredo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break. Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.
kgns.tv
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A beloved landmark in downtown Laredo that holds many memories of local moviegoers received some federal funds to have it restored to its glory days. It has been 75 years since the Laredo Plaza Theatre was built from the ground up. Leticia Palacios who lives downtown...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue. Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters. Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
kgns.tv
Commissioners vote on arena design for fairground project
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners vote on the design for the arena that’s part of the fairgrounds project. Out of the three options, the arena chosen will have a capacity of 2,500. It will include an exhibition hall and air conditioning. However, commissioners say that the arena can be expanded in the future if needed.
kgns.tv
Hot Now, Cool Later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A front is stalling out, dissipating to our north. A shallow layer of more humid gulf air will return late tonight, perhaps bringing some low stratus clouds in the morning, cumulus clouds in the afternoon. A large, much cooler airmass will move south from Canada across the Great Plains this weekend, and will move through our area during Monday. This will bring much cooler air beginning Monday afternoon, and will be accompanied and followed by showers Monday into Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
Webb County Heritage to screen ‘The Invisible Man’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “The Invisible Man” is coming to get you Laredo!. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host its second evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum located at 810 Zaragoza St.
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
kgns.tv
UISD addresses volunteer guidelines
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD recently releases its student volunteer guidelines; since then, the district is addressing what they call unverified rumors on social media in regard to students being given volunteer hours for campaign purposes. In three pictures, UISD reminded parents and community members about its community service volunteer...
kgns.tv
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community. To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.
Comments / 0