Divorce Financial Advisor: When to Hire One
Getting divorced can take a toll mentally and emotionally, but it can also upset your financial plans. Hiring a divorce financial advisor is something you might consider if you’re concerned about reaching an equitable agreement with your soon-to-be former spouse. Understanding what a divorce financial advisor can (and can’t) do can help you to decide if working with one makes sense. If you already know that you could benefit from working with a financial advisor, consider using SmartAsset’s free tool to find one who serves your area.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
2.5 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year. Here's How You Can Do the Same
Believe it or not, it's an attainable goal.
Millennials and Gen Z counting on a 401(k) to get them through retirement are in for a rude awakening, TIAA head says
Half of millennials and Gen Z expect employer-based savings plans to be enough for retirement, a TIAA study shows. That's not true, the TIAA head says. Millennials and Gen Z could be in for a dire future unless they save differently. Experts recommend IRAs, diversified index funds, and annuities, as...
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
Top 5 Reasons to Buy an Annuity for Retirement
An annuity is basically a contract that you make with a financial institution. You pay either a lump sum or monthly premiums to an insurance company, and, in turn, they promise to provide you with a future stream of income (usually, for life). Types of Annuities. Fixed Annuities. Fixed annuities...
How much should you be investing? Some experts recommend at least 15% of your income
Setting clear investment goals can help you determine if you’re investing the right amount. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. If you’re new to investing, you might be asking yourself how much you should invest, or if you even have enough money to invest. The truth is: you don’t have to wait until you have hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank to start investing.
Savings Account Fees: How Much Do They Cost?
Standard savings accounts typically come with monthly maintenance fees and excessive withdrawal fees. While some banks charge these fees to hold your money, others waive these fees entirely. Savings account fees are the opposite of what most people want. After all, these accounts are a place to hold your money for safe keeping and perhaps earn some interest. But savings account fees run counter to that goal, eating into your account balance. Here’s what to expect and when you could get them waived.
6 Best Investments If You Want To Retire Early
For decades, retirement has been thought of as something workers do once they turn 65. The Social Security Administration played a role in this, as it kept “full retirement age” at 65 for decades until it started inching higher to its current 67 for those born in 1960 or later. By those parameters, workers who retired in their 50s were generally considered early retirees.
How Day Traders Can Reduce Taxes
Day trading can be a fulfilling and lucrative career. If you know what you’re doing, you can make a serious chunk of change. But with every financial success comes everyone’s favorite consequence: taxes. So how do day traders avoid taxes, or at least reduce them? There are a few different methods that you can use if you’re day trading to reduce your total tax bill. If you don’t want to leave things to chance, or just don’t want to worry about your tax obligations, consider hiring a financial advisor who can manage it for you.
Portfolio Variance: Investing Guide
Portfolio variance measures risk by assessing the dispersion of asset returns in a portfolio. Essentially, portfolio variance measures the spread of returns in a portfolio. A portfolio full of assets that have high correlations will have higher portfolio variance. If you are looking for a way to apply portfolio variance...
6 Retirement Wealth Strategies to Start Young, Finish Strong
To build a nest egg that will see you through retirement, it helps to start young. Here are six steps to get going.
Navigating the Financial Vortex - Why Americans Can't Save for Retirement
Across generations, one of the biggest financial stressors for people has been saving for retirement. Factors such as high market volatility, high inflation rates, potentially lower investment returns and longer life expectancies have created a challenging mix to navigate when trying to get ahead on retirement savings. According to Goldman...
The Accurate Guide to Retirement Annuities
Is your retirement income sufficient? Can you count on it being enough for life so that you will not run out of money when you reach old age? If you...
