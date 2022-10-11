ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

KTEN.com

Divorce Financial Advisor: When to Hire One

Getting divorced can take a toll mentally and emotionally, but it can also upset your financial plans. Hiring a divorce financial advisor is something you might consider if you’re concerned about reaching an equitable agreement with your soon-to-be former spouse. Understanding what a divorce financial advisor can (and can’t) do can help you to decide if working with one makes sense. If you already know that you could benefit from working with a financial advisor, consider using SmartAsset’s free tool to find one who serves your area.
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
seniorresource.com

Top 5 Reasons to Buy an Annuity for Retirement

An annuity is basically a contract that you make with a financial institution. You pay either a lump sum or monthly premiums to an insurance company, and, in turn, they promise to provide you with a future stream of income (usually, for life). Types of Annuities. Fixed Annuities. Fixed annuities...
Fortune

How much should you be investing? Some experts recommend at least 15% of your income

Setting clear investment goals can help you determine if you’re investing the right amount. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. If you’re new to investing, you might be asking yourself how much you should invest, or if you even have enough money to invest. The truth is: you don’t have to wait until you have hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank to start investing.
KTEN.com

Savings Account Fees: How Much Do They Cost?

Standard savings accounts typically come with monthly maintenance fees and excessive withdrawal fees. While some banks charge these fees to hold your money, others waive these fees entirely. Savings account fees are the opposite of what most people want. After all, these accounts are a place to hold your money for safe keeping and perhaps earn some interest. But savings account fees run counter to that goal, eating into your account balance. Here’s what to expect and when you could get them waived.
GOBankingRates

6 Best Investments If You Want To Retire Early

For decades, retirement has been thought of as something workers do once they turn 65. The Social Security Administration played a role in this, as it kept “full retirement age” at 65 for decades until it started inching higher to its current 67 for those born in 1960 or later. By those parameters, workers who retired in their 50s were generally considered early retirees.
KTEN.com

How Day Traders Can Reduce Taxes

Day trading can be a fulfilling and lucrative career. If you know what you’re doing, you can make a serious chunk of change. But with every financial success comes everyone’s favorite consequence: taxes. So how do day traders avoid taxes, or at least reduce them? There are a few different methods that you can use if you’re day trading to reduce your total tax bill. If you don’t want to leave things to chance, or just don’t want to worry about your tax obligations, consider hiring a financial advisor who can manage it for you.
KTEN.com

Portfolio Variance: Investing Guide

Portfolio variance measures risk by assessing the dispersion of asset returns in a portfolio. Essentially, portfolio variance measures the spread of returns in a portfolio. A portfolio full of assets that have high correlations will have higher portfolio variance. If you are looking for a way to apply portfolio variance...
