ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Can You Guess South Carolina's Most Popular Halloween Candy?

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
97.5 WCOS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MGqX_0iUjKQqY00
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year again! When the weather cools down and a chill lingers in the air as Halloween lovers put the final touches on their costumes and stock up on all of the best candy.

CandyStore.com analyzed data from 15 years of its nationwide sales to see which candies are the most popular Halloween treats in each state, and with the National Retail Federation expecting spending to reach $3.1 Billion in 2022, there's a lot to choose from.

Coming as no surprise, many of the most popular candies are chocolate-based, such as Reese's Cups and Snickers, but there are still plenty of people who enjoy a fruitier or sour twist to their go-to treat, like Starburst and Sour Patch Kids.

So what is South Carolina's favorite Halloween candy?

Butterfinger

According to the report, South Carolina's top candy for Halloween is the chocolate-covered, crunchy peanut butter cored classic Butterfinger. South Carolinians also enjoy Skittles and Candy Corn, which come in second and third place, respectively

South Carolina isn't the only state that craves Butterfingers for Halloween more than any other candy. The popular morsel is also the top choice for Arizona and Wisconsin.

Check out the full report to see a breakdown of each state's favorite Halloween candy.

Comments / 0

Related
wkml.com

South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
AGRICULTURE
country1037fm.com

Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash

Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Carolina State
MIX 107.9

The Reason 30% of South Carolina Couples Stay Together

In a perfect world couples would stay togecther because they loved each other deeply. Well, the world isn’t perfect, and divorce is not cheap. There are attorney’s fees, buying replacement items for the ones you lost in the divorce, paying bills by yourself, that all add up. The financial strain of divorce is the reason […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abcnews4.com

South Carolina Aquarium

From underwater pumpkin carving to the Turtle Trek this weekend, it's fun for the whole family.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Candy Corn#South Carolinians#Candystore Com#Starburst
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
kiss951.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor

What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
ELECTIONS
Complex

Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims it’s Made in North Carolina

Texas Pete Hot Sauce is facing a lawsuit over alleged false advertising, Fox affiliate WGHP reports. Los Angeles resident Phillip White has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete’s producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging that the condiment is actually made in North Carolina. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
97.5 WCOS

97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
296
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy