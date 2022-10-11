Read full article on original website
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Blue-Chip Bargains With Fat and Dependable Dividends
With the ongoing inflation burden and a continued rise in interest rates, the market could be poised for another big move lower. These seven blue-chip stocks are offering solid entry points and have outstanding and dependable dividends.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover
The bear market has created plenty of bargains, but not every stock down big should be snapped up. Wayfair's meager profits have vanished as demand cratered, and the company is now rapidly burning through cash. Oatly is facing an explosion of competition, and its vast expansion plans have been greatly...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
How Long Will This S&P 500 Bear Market Last? Here's What History Says
There's bad news and good news about the current bear market.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
The 2023 Stock Market Collapse
Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe the market could drop another 20%. Is that realistic?
Motley Fool
Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October
September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
6 Best ETFs for Late 2022
Exchange-traded funds are a great way for investors to access sections of the market without having to build their own entire portfolios. An ETF provides an entire portfolio to investors with a single...
Apple Stock: Wild Start To Q4, What Next?
The last quarter of a turbulent 2022 has begun. Those that were hoping for a more constructive stock market environment got, instead, more of the same: intense price volatility. Take Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, for example. After rallying on the first two days of October (up...
CNET
I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick
I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
NASDAQ
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Phillips 66
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Phillips 66. Looking at options history for Phillips 66 PSX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
Benzinga
