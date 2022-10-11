Read full article on original website
Noble County collision
Two drivers were injured in a personal injury collision occurring on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at approximately 4:13 p.m. on US177 and Tumbleweed Road, approximately six miles east of Redrock in Noble County. A 2016 Freightliner driven by Brandon Focht male, age 30, of Stillwater was travelling southbound on US-177. A 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Marion Brien female, age 80, of Blackburn was…
Cowgirl Equestrian looks to bounce back against Baylor
No. 4 Oklahoma State Equestrian will host No. 8 Baylor in each team’s first Big 12 meet of the year. OSU is 0-1 on the season after falling to No. 2 SMU on October 1. Baylor is 0-2 with losses to then No. 10 South Carolina and No. 5 Georgia. The Cowgirls are led by 24th-year head coach Larry Sanchez, fourth-year assistant Laura Brainard and first-year assistant Carter Anderson. Carter Anderson…
Avery Anderson and Moussa Cisse earn Preseason Conference Honors
Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson III was named a Preseason All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches, the conference announced Wednesday. Moussa Cisse was named Honorable Mention. All six players on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team were named to All-Big 12 Teams last season as Baylor’s Adam Flagler, TCU’s Mike Miles and Texas’ Timmy Allen were second team selections while Kansas’ Jalen Wilson,…
Carnegie Library Progress Club hosts August meeting
Detective Richard Tyler of the Perry Police Department was guest speaker at the Oct. 5 meeting of the Carnegie Library Progress Club held in the library meeting room. Claudia Pannell introduced Detective Tyler, who holds the rank of Sergeant in the Perry Police Department. He told the group he previously served as a police officer in Watonga and Blackwell prior to joining the Perry police force…
Coming Events
Monday, October 17 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m. Hand n’ foot, 9 a.m., Games 1 p.m., Perry Senior Citizens Center Happy birthday Jim Thompson! Fondly, Nick and Debra Kendle Tuesday, October 18 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m.,, Pitch 1 p.m., Games, 1 p.m. Perry Senior Citizens Center Wednesday, October…
Commissioner meeting
The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. The agenda items, for consideration, discussion, and possible board action are as follows: • Call the meeting to order. • Roll call. • Moment of Silence. •…
fundraiser supper and auction
Oct. 11 at the Morrison Event Center, the Lions Club held a brisket supper with side dishes and salad and giant cookies. FFA students were on hand to serve the food. Tim Taylor had volunteered to cook the brisket. Jenny Haken and Judy McClure prepared the rest of the meal. In spite of Covid, a sizable crowd flocked the gymnasium, and folks enjoyed the smalltown camaraderie. It is estimated…
for Fire Prevention Week
The Billings Fire Department recently visited with students at Billings School. Students and firemen were busy conducting a fire drill, sharing life saving tips in case of a fire, visiting about fire safety, playing games with the kids, and some students were able to use the water hoses and sound the sirens on the fire trucks.
Students recognized at regular PPS board meeting
The Perry Board of Education meeting was called to order on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the high school. Jason Proctor presided. After the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Perry Upper Elementary’s October Student of the Month Weston Chenowith, each site principal introduced their October Student of the Month. Guy Taylor, 11th grade, was named October’s PHS Student of the Month by PHS Principal Brandon…
