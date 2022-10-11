Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
UpNorthLive.com
Vanderbilt man arrested for domestic violence
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Vanderbilt has been arraigned on assault and domestic violence charges, according to Michigan State Police. Eric Weiss, 44, has been arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Busts Illegal Salmon Poaching In Manistee County
An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week. The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
Community Cats helps with cats abandoned in Leelanau County
A Benzie County nonprofit that works to reduce the population of feral cats has helped spay and neuter some of the cats abandoned at a northern Michigan animal hospital.
Man who allegedly raped woman, held her captive for 13 hours knew victim from college
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A man who allegedly kidnapped, and then raped and tortured a woman while holding her captive for 13 hours knew the victim from college and had been stalking her, authorities said. Christopher Thomas, of Traverse City, is charged with multiple crimes related to the recent incident...
9&10 News
Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County
A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
Benzie County officer graduates from liaison program
A school resource officer for Benzie County has graduated from the recent Teaching, Education, and Mentoring School Liaison Program with 30 other police officers.
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
recordpatriot.com
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
Benzie County watershed association sees increase in swimmer's itch
There was an uptick in cases of swimmer's itch reported at the Congregational Summer Assembly Beach according to data collected by the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association.
leelanauticker.com
Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the September 28 to October 11 call reports:. 2:15:36pm 9/28/2022 Suspicious Incident Leelanau Township, Saturday night caller got walnuts at...
Manistee event tackles shipwrecks, mysteries and ghost tales Tuesday
A Michigan mystery is on its way to Manistee on Tuesday.
recordpatriot.com
Drivers 'going to take some time to get used to' new Manistee roundabout
MANISTEE TWP. — Drivers passing through the U.S. 31 and M-22 intersection area have been driving on a brand new roundabout for about a month now, but some motorists are still having difficulties adjusting to the change. At the October Manistee County Public Safety Committee meeting, Manistee County Sheriff...
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
A Honor man was arrested for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police.
30 officers graduate from TEAM School Liaison Program
Michigan students will soon benefit from the addition of 30 police officers recently trained in the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring School Liaison Program.
Northville scout troop first to camp in Beulah RV park
A scout troop from downstate camped overnight at the village of Beulah's recreational vehicle campground, a first in the campground's recent history.
