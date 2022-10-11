ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Upstate man charged with sex crime against a child

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dudjE_0iUjJcWb00

An Upstate man has been charged with a sex crime against a child. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says, 33 year old Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey was arrested Saturday and charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct With A Minor.

Investigators say, they began looking into Pelfrey after receiving a report against Pelfrey in Mid-August from the victim. Based on collected evidence, Pelfrey is accused of inappropriately touching the child for a period of time spanning from early 2019 until August of this year.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the exact age of the victim, which is their standard protocol in cases of this nature. Pelfrey was released the same day, after he posted bail on a $25,000 surety bond.

