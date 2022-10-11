ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Join in the fun of all things art at ‘Artrageous’ show

By RichmondCC
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChV2Z_0iUjJOMX00
An Artrageous performer works on a rendition of Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night." Contributed photos

HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium and presenting sponsor Richmond County Tourism Development Authority will kick off the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with an explosion of art, music, theater, singing and dancing on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. with Artrageous.

Artrageous is a troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers paying tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres through a uniquely entertaining show culminating in a gallery of finished paintings.

“As people who live and breathe the arts, creativity, community and inspiration, they created Artrageous to pay tribute to their roots and share their passion with the world. It’s a show that focuses on all the things they believe in and everything that got them to this place,” said a spokesperson for the troupe.

Imagine witnessing the creativity of an artist painting a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes the audience on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity, and engagement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUpdm_0iUjJOMX00

“A signature of the Artrageous Troupe is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show,” said Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett.

As patrons enter the auditorium for the show, costumed Artrageous troupe members will encourage people to choose a souvenir finger light ring that will be used to create a light show. For the brave audience members, they are invited to join the troupe on stage for special numbers in the show.

“​There is something for everyone, whether you are a performer at heart or just want to be thoroughly entertained,” Bennett said.

A signature of the Artrageous performance happens at the end of the show. Audience members are invited to bring up one of their favorite T-shirts, hats or pair of shoes (or whatever, be creative!), and step into the free Artrageous Splatter Station where one of the artists will turn the gear into a custom art piece.

The audience will also be able to walk through the gallery of artworks created during the presentation and meet the troupe. Photos are welcomed.

Tickets are $20 to $30 per person. Season tickets are still available for the 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series. Tickets can be purchased at the Cole Box Office during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.richmondcc.edu/showtickets. For more information, call the Cole Auditorium at 910-410-1691.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Affair on the Square in dowtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Vendors lined the downtown streets Thursday afternoon for the fall edition of Affair on the Square. The sidewalk festival, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corp. and the city, featured booths from local businesses and homemade items including cups, soap and jewelry. Several businesses stayed open a little...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

35 years of service and sisterhood

WADESBORO — Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated held their thirty-fifth year anniversary celebration themed, “A Royal Celebration of Service and Sisterhood” at the Twin Valley Country Club in Wadesboro on Oct. 1. Winnie Bennett is the organizer and founder of the charter chapter in Morven, sponsored...
WADESBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
Richmond County, NC
Entertainment
WBTW News13

HBO show looking for extras in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — An HBO show is looking for extras next week in Darlington. Filming will be in Darlington Monday and Tuesday for “The Righteous Gemstones,” according to a post by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting. The show is looking for five males who live in the area to portray “pit crew,” according to the […]
DARLINGTON, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Clifford Allen Pack

HAMLET — Clifford Allen Pack, 64, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 1, 1958, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of Loretta Hatten James. Mr. Pack was self-employed as a well-driller and enjoyed working. He loved fishing and watching football. His...
HAMLET, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Sweet Shop breaks ground on new location

After first publicizing its intentions about moving in January, Albemarle Sweet Shop took a major step this week in relocating its business from King Avenue to a new building at 310 S. Second St. The shop officially broke ground on its new building on Monday. It will the located on...
ALBEMARLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art Gallery#Art World
The Richmond Observer

Yates named lifetime honorary trustee at Wingate

Denny Yates has been named a lifetime honorary trustee of Wingate University. Principal architect and owner at Yates Chreitzberg Hughes Architects, Yates is a successful businessman with a keen eye for design and more than 40 years of experience in the architecture field. He graduated from Wingate with an associate’s...
WINGATE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Sarah Gore Brown

ROCKINGHAM — Sarah Gore Brown, 92, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday Oct. 12 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. Sarah was born Dec. 28, 1929 in Richmond County. Sarah was the daughter of the late Duff Gore Sr. and Ella Hughes Gore. Sarah was a devoted mother to her family...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments

Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
HAMLET, NC
wpde.com

Florence road to be renamed in honor of late Sgt. Terrence F. Carraway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence road will be renamed in honor of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. The "Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway" would be the portion of the Hoffmeyer Road in Darlington County west of the Darlington/Florence County line to a point west of its intersection with South Carolina Highway 340.
FLORENCE, SC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy