Garfield County, OK

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
Noble County collision

Two drivers were injured in a personal injury collision occurring on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at approximately 4:13 p.m. on US177 and Tumbleweed Road, approximately six miles east of Redrock in Noble County. A 2016 Freightliner driven by Brandon Focht male, age 30, of Stillwater was travelling southbound on US-177. A 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Marion Brien female, age 80, of Blackburn was…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
Noble County included

Farm Bureau donates more than $60,000 to rural fire departments. The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Fire Department Matching Program donated a total of $61,300 to rural fire departments around the state of Oklahoma. The program – a collaboration between OKFB, the OKFB Foundation for Agriculture and OKFB Insurance – matched donations made by county Farm Bureaus to local fire departments up to $450. “Oklahoma farmers and ranchers – many of whom are volunteer…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
2 Killed, 2 Others In Critical Condition After Stillwater Crash

Two people were killed and another two are in critical condition following a crash that happened Saturday morning in Stillwater. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was traveling...
STILLWATER, OK
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
PONCA CITY, OK
Stillwater man jailed on third meth trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — An ex-convict, who listed his address as a post office box in Stillwater, has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on three separate charges of trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine in Stillwater since his release from prison in May. Larry...
STILLWATER, OK
Man Climbs Grain Elevator Near Van Buren Overpass

ENID, OK - At 2:21 p.m., Enid Police Department were called to the area of 1200 block of North Van Buren reporting a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers were told the man was climbing the nearby grain elevator. Police blocked Chestnut near the overpass to prevent oncoming traffic. Officers went...
ENID, OK
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge

STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
STILLWATER, OK
Carnegie Library Progress Club hosts August meeting

Detective Richard Tyler of the Perry Police Department was guest speaker at the Oct. 5 meeting of the Carnegie Library Progress Club held in the library meeting room. Claudia Pannell introduced Detective Tyler, who holds the rank of Sergeant in the Perry Police Department. He told the group he previously served as a police officer in Watonga and Blackwell prior to joining the Perry police force…
PERRY, OK
Sheriff radio logs Oct. 7-10

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 9:12 a.m. KSO received a report of a deceased 68-year-old male in the 7500 block of east Hubbard. The medical examiner was notified. At 10:08 a.m. Lincoln County confirmed warrant son Christopher Buss. At 11:19 a.m. a...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors

ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
ENID, OK
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
Commissioner meeting

The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. The agenda items, for consideration, discussion, and possible board action are as follows: • Call the meeting to order. • Roll call. • Moment of Silence. •…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
Coming Events

Monday, October 17 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m. Hand n’ foot, 9 a.m., Games 1 p.m., Perry Senior Citizens Center Happy birthday Jim Thompson! Fondly, Nick and Debra Kendle Tuesday, October 18 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m.,, Pitch 1 p.m., Games, 1 p.m. Perry Senior Citizens Center Wednesday, October…
NICK

