ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision

By Mark Scolforo, Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7uMZ_0iUjJ9Ct00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.

The justices vacated a decision in May by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that had said mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope had to be counted in a 2021 Pennsylvania judge race.

Pa. mail-in ballot deadlines approaching

The lower court had said state election law’s requirement of a date next to the voter’s signature on the outside of return envelopes was “immaterial.” That lower court had said it found no reason to refuse counting the ballots that were set aside in the Nov. 2, 2021, election for common pleas judge in Lehigh County.

Those votes were enough to propel the Democrat, Zac Cohen, to victory in the race. He has since been sworn in, and the new U.S. Supreme Court decision is not expected to reverse the results of Cohen’s election contest.

In the latest decision, the justices ruled 7-2 that the Third Circuit must “dismiss the case as moot.”

Joshua Voss, a lawyer who represents the losing judicial candidate in the Lehigh County race, Republican David Ritter, said the effect of the new high court ruling is that state law goes back to where it had been.

“The Department of State certainly should update their guidance,” Voss said. “But at the end of the day, elections are administered by counties and counties will need to assess what the state of the law was.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

In a previously scheduled call on election procedures with reporters on Tuesday morning, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said she had just been informed of the ruling and that “we’re reviewing that decision and we’ll provide guidance to counties accordingly.” Chapman works in the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

Chapman released a statement shortly before 2 p.m. regarding the decision.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued the following statement in response to today’s U.S. Supreme Court order regarding undated mail ballots:

“Every county is expected to include undated ballots in their official returns for the Nov. 8 election, consistent with the Department of State’s guidance . That guidance followed the most recent ruling of the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court holding that both Pennsylvania and federal law prohibit excluding legal votes because the voter omitted an irrelevant date on the ballot return envelope. Today’s order from the U.S. Supreme Court vacating the Third Circuit’s decision on mootness grounds was not based on the merits of the issue and does not affect the prior decision of Commonwealth Court in any way. It provides no justification for counties to exclude ballots based on a minor omission, and we expect that counties will continue to comply with their obligation to count all legal votes.”

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman

Voss had argued to the Supreme Court that the Third Circuit ruling was already being cited in other cases but should be declared moot.

He said it’s possible that more litigation over the undated envelopes might occur if there is a close race in November and a candidate wants to seek a court review.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Daily Digest

“I don’t know about ‘likely’ because it would require a close race. So, possible? Yes. Likely? I don’t know. Remember, these ballots made the difference in Ritter’s race, which is why the case existed,” Voss said.

Pennsylvania allowed only limited use of absentee mail-in ballots until 2019, when a state law OK’d them for voters who did not otherwise qualify from a list of acceptable excuses.

A lawsuit by Republican lawmakers challenging the mail-in voting law is pending in state court, while in August the state Supreme Court upheld the law against a separate challenge.

More than 2.5 million Pennsylvanians voted by mail during 2020′s presidential election, most of them Democrats, out of 6.9 million total votes. Chapman said Tuesday that more than 1.1 million absentee and mail-in ballots have been requested for the fall General Election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leigh Chapman
newsnet5

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Election State#Election Federal#U S Senate#Democrat#The Third Circuit#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
thecentersquare.com

Fifth Circuit hands Texas another win, this time on election integrity

(The Center Square) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has handed Texas another win, this time on the issue of election integrity. A panel of three judges sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Secretary of State John Scott after several groups sued Scott wanting his office to provide them with personal information about non-U.S. citizens who’d allegedly registered to vote in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy