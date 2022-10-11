RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO