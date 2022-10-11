ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Discretionary#Whales#Stock#Gm#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
STOCKS
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Phillips 66

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Phillips 66. Looking at options history for Phillips 66 PSX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data. On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6.6% compared to economist estimates of 6.5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy